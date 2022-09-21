What’s on this week in Newmarket, County Cork

Monday night session at An Chultúrlann: an open session happens every Monday, with loads of local music from all your favourite stalwarts. A €5 charge applies at the door, and tea and biscuits will be served.

Tuesday, 8-10pm: Duhallow Choral Society practice at the Cultúrlann (closed to public, unless interested in joining )

Tuesday, 7.30pm: Newmarket Bridge Club:@ the CYMS. The club reopened on September 20 at the CYMS hall after being closed for the last two and half years. Old and new members are very welcome. The club will be 50 years in existence in 2023 and it is hoped to revive it to its former glory by then.

Wednesday: weekly trad session at The Rock Bar

Thursdays: ciorcal Gaeilge (grúpa comhrá) sa Chultúrlann. Participants are asked to contribute €5 a week towards running costs. The classes resume on October 6. To enrol, contact (087) 6406705.

Friday: Newmarket Knitting and Crochet Group at the CYMS from 10.30am to 12pm. Meetings to resumed this month.

Friday, September 23: Monster Coffee Morning at the High Street Lounge in aid of Marymount Hospice from 10.30am to 1pm.

Saturday, October 1: ‘The Parish’, a comedy by Hubcap Theatre at the Cultúrlann. Call (083) 102 4642 for tickets.

Friday, October 7: Acclaimed Irish harpist Paul Dooley, Ireland’s leading exponent of the Irish harp in its historical form and style; and Kseniya Rusnak a musician, singer, composer and teacher from the Kyiv Conservatory of Music are coming to The Cultúrlann, providing a rare opportunity to see harp playing of such an exquisite standard.

Saturday, October 8: Rambling House at the Cultúrlann

Saturday, October 22: ‘A Night to Remember’ – baritone Eoin Leahy and guitarist Noel Walsh perform old-time favourites from musicals and much-loved Irish classics. Joining them is the talented acapella group ‘Various Voices’.

Sunday, December 4: Christmas fair at the Cultúrlann. To book a stall, phone (087) 2550333.

Thanks from Eimear: Eimear Murphy would like to thank everyone who gave so generously in last weekend’s Church-gate collections in Newmarket and Taur for the Hope Foundation fundraiser. This is very much appreciated and will help so many in Kolkata to have better comfort and opportunity in life.