What’s on in Newmarket

This week:

- Monday night session @ An Chultútrlann - there is an open session happening every Monday. Loads of local music from all your favourite stalwarts. €5 charge at the door. Tea and biscuits served.

- Tuesday 8-10pm : Duhallow Choral Society Practice ( closed to public, unless interested in joining )

- Thursday - Ciorcail Gaeilge (grúpa comhrá) ar siúíl sa Halla Mór sa Chultúrlann. Participants are asked to contribute €5 a week towards running costs.

- Friday - Acoustic Session in Scanlon’s Bar - 9:30pm - the usual mix of pop/rock/country/folk and whatever anyone brings on the night. All levels of musicians and singers, and all types of instruments and styles welcome.

Upcoming events

- Thursday, 16th of June - Pat Flemming CD Launch @ An Chultúrlann Tickets available here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/culturlannmacamhlaoibh/

- Friday 24th to Sunday 26th of June - McAuliffe Clan Gathering - more information to be found on their Facebook Page.

- Tuesday, 28th & Wednesday 29th of June - “The Donoghue” @ the Cultúrlann.

- Saturday, 2nd of July - Dinner and DJ Summer Bash @ the CYMS. Prebooking essential. Call 087-766 8124