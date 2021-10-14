Happy Adamu visiting her local Bank of Ireland, Kanturk, for the final time last Friday as it closed its doors for good.

Kanturk businessman Francis Kenneally with Kevin O' Sullivan from Meelin pictured at the Kanturk Bank of Ireland Branch on the day the Bank closed for good.

Paddy Hartnett, Boherbue, who said that the Bank is a huge loss to the area, pictured at the Kanturk branch of Bank of Ireland on the day it closed for good.

THE date had been announced months ago but the Bank of Ireland’s last day of business in Kanturk dawned on Friday as it did for 87 other branches around Ireland as part of company’s ‘rationalisation’ strategy.

According to the town’s Chamber of Commerce President, insurance broker Kieran Fitzgerald, whose company has been doing business in the Bank of Ireland since 1968, it was a sad day for Kanturk, as it would be for any town, the day the bank shut.

“We were all brought up and we traded in times when the bank was your ‘big brother’ really, I suppose,” he said.

“They were there for you - and we were fierce lucky down through the years in Kanturk.

“We had great staff in the Bank of Ireland, both banks really, and it’s sad to see that chapter in the book closing.

“We’ve done all the ranting and the raving at this stage and it’s no good and now you’re left with the reality that we all knew was coming.

“I met up with a few of the lads this morning, lads that would have been there for a good few years and, you know, it’s sad to see it happening.”

It’s understood that the officials working in Kanturk have been redeployed to branches in Mallow and Charleville.

The one issue remaining is what’s to happen with the building where the branch operated from over the past decades.

“On a more basic level, the concerns I’d have are about a very prominent building in the centre of town which is now unoccupied going forward and I’d like to think it wouldn’t be that way for long but who knows how that will pan out.”

The Bank of Ireland building is to be put on the open market and the ATM has also been withdrawn.

An alternative arrangement has been reached with An Post to accommodate a range of services which can be provided in the local post office on behalf of the Bank of Ireland.

According to a statement from the Bank of Ireland, these include Euro deposits in coin and cheque up to certain limits for ATM card holders. Withdrawals up to the limit of the card will be possible.