West Cork fishermen to meet Russian ambassador over military exercise

CONCERN is mounting over the Russian navy’s plans to conduct a live firing exercise just 150 miles from Mizen Head early next month.

The exercise will involve missile and gunnery firing and is scheduled to take place between February 3 and 8 next – at a location that, while in international waters, is still inside Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Irish fishing boats are planning a peaceful protest at Russia’s plans, resulting in the Russian Ambassador, Yuriy Filatov, issuing an invitation to members of the Irish South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation (IS&WFPO) to meet with him. They are due to travel to Dublin today (Thursday) to air their concerns.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs said the exercise was ‘not welcome’ but that the country has no power to stop it. There are growing fears of a threat to whale and dolphins as a result of the planned use of ordinance, as well as underwater sonar devices that can have devastating consequences for whales in particular.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Equality, Law Reform and Integration Pa Daly TD told The Corkman he is ‘concerned’ about the reports and the lack of radar and military capability in this country to monitor our air and seaspace in any meaningful way.

“I am concerned about reports that Russian navy and Air Force is set to test missiles off the coast in February,” Deputy Daly said.

“The lack of primary radar is the reason other state entities have been probing our airspace for years with high-altitude bombers and escorts. These foreign aircraft can see us but we cannot see them.

“The 2015 White Paper recognises that radar surveillance is a priority but there has been no meaningful action by government since then to deliver on it. Our Naval Service is now understaffed and under-equipped with no capability to see below sea level and normal operation of units is an ongoing issue.

“International testing exercises, such as these are placing increased pressure on our already over-stretched Forces,” he added.