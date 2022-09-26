Welcome in Cork for extension of support scheme for derelict buildings to rural areas

Rural areas have been blighted by more derelict and vacant houses - but the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Scheme, which gives a grant of up to €50,000 - could see many of these buildings being renovated and lived in again.

Those wishing to live in rural areas around Cork will have can extra incentive at the end of next month following the extension of the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) scheme, aimed at tackling vacant and derelict buildings in towns, to the wider country side.

The announcement by Minister Peter Burke was welcomed this week by Cork North West Fine Gael TD, Michael Creed who said he was delighted with the move with breathe new life into rural communities.

“I’m delighted to hear that preparations are under way to extend the scheme, which offers grants of up to €50,000 for the renovation of vacant or derelict properties for use as a principal primary residence,” said the TD.

“This is a really important development on several levels. It will help to address our severe housing shortage as a nation, and that is to be welcomed, but there are wider benefits too.

"When people renovate vacant and derelict houses and move to live in the countryside, this will breathe new life into rural communities.

" It will make a difference to rural schools, for example, as well as sports clubs and other community organisations."

The preparations are ongoing to extend the scheme, Deputy Creed said. “Applications relating to rural properties are to be

accepted from late October.”