Weekend Masses altered in Duhallow / Sliabh Luachra Pastoral area

Since the announcement that Duhallow/Sliabh Luachra Pastoral Area was reduced from five priests to four, much work has been undertaken to ensure that all parishes will continue to have the same vibrancy and level of service.

A new weekend Mass rota drawn up in conjunction with the Area Pastoral Council is just one element of change going forward. There is also the pastoral care of 16 national schools, 3 secondary schools, hospital, care homes and day care centres, in addition to the care of the sick and housebound, along with Funerals, Baptisms, and Weddings and preparation for First Holy Communion and Confirmation.

“There is much to be done, and this will only be achieved by the ongoing collaboration between laity and clergy. Our parish secretaries, sacristans, and all volunteers will be integral to fulfilling our Christian mission. Each parish is blessed with pastoral councils, liturgy committees, finance committees, building committees, altar societies etc, and all will be taking on added responsibilities,” said Canon John Fitzgerald.

“The new weekend Mass rota necessitated the reduction in Masses and the changing of times. The schedule rotates our four priests around the five parishes, but it also has the flexibility to be covered by three priests in the event of Covid, illness or holidays.

“In all, parishioners in the Pastoral Area will have the option of five vigil Masses and seven morning Masses, and while this may involve change from our present routine, both priests and people will learn to be adaptable,” added Canon Fitzgerald.

This new schedule commences on Saturday/Sunday September 3 / 4. Vigil Masses operate at Shrone at 6pm, Millstreet at 6.15pm, Knocknagree at 7.30pm, Derrinagree at 7.30pm and Kiskeam/Boherbue at 7.30pm.

Sunday morning Masses are confirmed for Ballydaly/Cullen 9.30am (Weekly rotation), Gneeveguilla at 9.30am, Dromagh at 10am, Boherbue/Kiskeam at 11am, Ballydesmond at 11am, Millstreet at 11.30am and Rathmore at 11.30am.