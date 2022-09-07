Weather favours Millstreet Horse Fair on its return

Favourable autumnal weather provided the perfect backdrop as the age old Millstreet Horse Fair returned.

Prior to Covid, the event comes twice annually and the latest staging was welcomed by many patrons convening in the North West Cork town.

From olden days, the fair ran over two days but this has morphed into a one day event and its regular Sunday slot ensures its continued success as a meeting point for many across the south west region.

As is the trend over the past decade, equine stock numbers were down in the assembly of cobs, ponies, horses to donkeys and trotters that convened on the Fair Field Car Park yet buyers still made their journeys from parts of Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Pad Joe Connolly is a regular visitor to Millstreet but found it difficult to attract a customer for his pony. “Numbers are down and there is nothing stirring but I enjoy meeting up with friends, it’s a busy week for Tallow Horse also takes place this week,” he said.

A number of bids from the buyers in attendance resulted in a number of transactions with favourable prices for the vendors raising from €500 to €2,000 for a three-year-old.

And from a traditional Fair dating to the early years of the last century, all the associated trappings were again evident. Meanwhile, Main Street and the Town Square added to a carnival atmosphere as hordes of visitors viewed and purchased the diverse array of products from street traders.