Weather favours Millstreet Horse Fair but equine numbers are down

SPRING like conditions greeted the long standing Millstreet Horse Fair last Sunday as the event continued a tradition in the North Cork town dating back many generations.

Horse numbers were down in Fair Field though loyal patrons made their way from throughout the South West Region. However demand, bids and offers were few and far between, indicating a shortage of cash flow and buyers who were conspicuous by their absence.

The overwhelming consensus was that from an equine business, the stock on parade had fallen below the standards of previous times. Still, decent numbers ventured outdoors to visit Millstreet, those in their tender years came to support out of a sense of curiosity and their elders to recreate a sense of nostalgia.

The fair once upon a time provided horses for the armies of Europe and, closer to home, Guinness Brewery availed of equine stock to draw their popular stout all over the country.

And for the Millstreet March Fair in days of old, many farmers of the region found the ideal opportunity to seek farm labourers for the year ahead, thus adding to the significance of the hosting.

The trappings of the modern day horse fair were evident, street traders, though not as many as in the past, took up positions in Millstreet Town Square and Main Street.