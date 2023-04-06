Weather favours massive turnout at successful Kilcorney tractor run

Pat McCarthy, Lombardstown enjoyed the sunshine on his David Browne during the Kilcorney Tractor Run. Picture John Tarrant

Out in force at the Kilcorney Tractor Run were Shane O'Riordan, Kilcorney; Gavin Fleming, Newmarket; James O'Sullivan, Dromtariffe; Andrew Healy, Dromtariffe; Darragh Withers, Newmarket; D D O'Sullivan, Dromtariffe; Eoin Murphy, Dromtariffe and Jamie O'Sullivan, Kanturk. Picture John Tarrant

Chloe Linehan pictured with Donal, JP and Meabh Bourke at the Kilcorney Tractor Run, Picture John Tarrant

Charlie and Neally Corkery, Millstreet brought their machinary to the Kilcorney Tractor Run, Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet's Aoibhe Lynch behind the steering wheel supported by Darren O'Leary, Ballydesmond; David O'Riordan, Kilcorney and Barry Collins, Ballydesmond at the Kilcorney Tractor Run, Picture John Tarrant

Peter Duggan in the company of Maria, Sarah and Jack Withers, Kanturk at the Kilcorney Tractor Run. Picture John Tarrant

TRACTOR enthusiasts travelled in numbers to Kilcorney for the annual Ned Tarrant Run supporting Marymount Hospice.

More than 230 tractors signed in, glorious weather added to the occasion that helped boost entries from across North and Mid Cork.

The hosting remembers Ned Tarrant, a local farmer whose recent untimely passing shocked the community in 2018.

Banteer Macra along with the Kilcorney Community came together to organise the tractor run to remember a popular figure and as a way of raising funds for a worthwhile cause in Marymount Hospice.

Marymount needs to raise €3 million each year through fundraising initiatives in order to sustain its current level of service provision.

“We were so proud to be able to support such a worthy charity as Marymount Hospice, hopefully there will be a big turnout to support the staging”, said organizing spokesperson Patrick Buckley.

Tractors filed out of Kilcorney and proceeded on the 30km tractor run via Crinaloo Bog, Nadd, Banteer Ball Alley, left after the Glen Theatre onto Derry Cross, Cronin’s Cross and veering left to Elbow Lane and returning to Healy’s Bar for a Barbeque and live entertainment.

Organisers paid tribute to all those that all helped, collected, donated time, money and resources towards the run which made the event such a great success.

“We thank the stewards who controlled the tractor flow, directing the tractors at the main road junctions, and indeed anyone who helped in any way towards the success of the events, especially all the participants”, said Patrick Buckley.