Weather favours Banteer Gymkhana

Former Irish team manager Robert Splaine delivers a clear round at the Banteer Gymkhana in the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Kate and Ellen Power participated in the Banteer Gymkhana in the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Timmy Brennan guiding his charge over an obstacle during the Banteer Gymkhana in the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Attending the Banteer Gymkhana in the Green Glens Arena were Jason., Thomas, Kate and Tara Coady from Banteer. Piicture John Tarrant

Brilliant weather lured a quality entry for the popular Banteer Gymkhana on a return to the Green Glens Complex, Millstreet last Sunday.

A cavalcade of trucks and boxes descended on the popular venue for a bumper programme commencing during early morning ahead of the exciting fare on parade. Some of the country’s most prominent riders figured prominently at the North Cork venue in the destination of the top prizes where end of season honours were decided.

Organising spokesperson Jerry Sweetnam indicated entries came from all over Munster and into the other provinces. Of course, the venue donated by Noel C Duggan and family won favourable comments in a picturesque setting.

“The arenas were superb and boosted by the weather, everything went according to plan. And of course, we are indebted to the various sponsors and the volunteers who helped towards maintaining another successful staging”, he said.

And out on the sand arenas, popular visitor Liam O’Meara made the trip from Tipperary productive on capturing the feature Munster 1.35 Grand Prix League with his horse Lux Trendy owned by James O’Sullivan from Mallow.

Run over twelve legs throughout the province, O’Meara enjoyed a lead prior to the final staging in the Banteer event and duly consolidated his position to land the title from runner up Robyn Moran of Askeaton.

Proceeds from the staging benefited the Liskennett Equine Therapy Centre, part of the St. Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville.

Of course, the Sweetnam family are well versed in equestrian sport, Shane Sweetnam part of an Irish team that earned a dramatic jump-off victory over France to end a seven-year drought for the hosts in the Aga Khan Cup at the RDS in August.

And just a few weeks ago, USA based Shane and the nine year old gelding James Kann Cruz captured the American Gold Cup five-star Grand Prix at Traverse City in Michigan to become only the second non-North American to win the prestigious title.