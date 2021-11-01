Irish Water crews have been deplpoyed around the county after heavy rain around the weekend.

MAJOR waterworks were announced for Macroom in mid Cork and Freemount in north Cork during the week as a Boil Water notice entered its second week in the mid Cork town.

The works in Macroom involve the replacement of approximately 615m of problematic water mains with new modern pipes.

The programme to replace the water mains at Kilnagurteen,Macroom will commence in early November 2021. These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

“Residents of Millstreet Road in Macroom will be relieved that Irish Water have agreed to replace the water main and works are to commence the weeks ahead,” said Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan as he welcomed the news.

“This will mean that finally there is an end to water supply disruptions in the area.”

There has been a Boil Water Notice in force in Macroom since October 19. This is unrelated to the issue in Kilnagurteen and arises from a pump failure at the reservoir. This led to turbidity and a discolouration of the water and the Boil Water Notice was issued as a precaution by Irish Water following a consultation with Cork County Council and the HSE.

The replacement parts for the pumps arrived on site on Friday and work continued over the weekend to replace the faulty parts.

It is expected that the Boil Water advisory will be lifted sometime during the week.

In Freemount, Irish Water crews were mobilised on Sunday as issues arose at the local water treatment plant over the weekend.

“The repairs are being completed as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers,” said Pat Britton.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to all as quickly as possible.”

The utility apologised to vulnerable water users in the area and locals dependent on the water supply for the inconvenience caused.

There were a number of outages in other areas around Cork following a weekend of heavy rain and crews were deployed to Mallow, Newmarket, Ladysbridge, Ballymacoda and Cúil Aodha.