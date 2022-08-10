Water restrictions introduced in the Newmarket area

Irish Water said it may have to extend the period of restrictions if water levels do not rise sufficiently in key local reservoirs.

IRISH Water has announced the immediate introduction of overnight restrictions in the Newmarket area in a bid to conserve dwindling water supplies.

The company said this was as a result of “extremely low levels” of water in the key reservoirs on the Ballinatona Water Supply Scheme at Meelin, Barracurra, Taur and Kilbrin, that could result in insufficient supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

A spokesperson said the restrictions in the Priory Park, Lismire and Killowen areas came into effect on Wednesday evening were due to be lifted on Thursday.

“However, they may have to be extended as the system comes under more pressure due to current warm spell, higher demand and lower than normal rainfall levels,” warned the spokesperson.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people in the Newmarket area, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours,” they added.

The spokesperson said the vast majority of Irish Water’s water treatment plants across the county will continue to meet the demand for water supply.

“Irish Water and Cork County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies,” said the spokesperson.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their responsible use of water and is asking everybody to continue to take steps to conserve water to ensure supplies are healthy into late summer and autumn,” they added.