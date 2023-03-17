Watch as Cúil Aodha in Cork hosts its biggest St Patrick’s Day parade ever

The motorcade parade in the Gaeltacht village of Cúil Aodha in Co. Cork consisted of tractors,Honda50s and vintage vehicles

The Gaeltacht community of Cúil Aodha may not be a village according to Cork County Council but it still held its own St Patrick’s Day Parade after the festival Mass on Friday morning.

In the latest Cork County Development Plan, Cúil Aodha is not accorded status as a village but the spirit of the Gaeltacht community meant it would not go without its biggest ever parade.

Led of by Maidhc Ó Duinnín, a star of the local football team, Naomh Abán, who came home from Australia where he’s now living for his father’s surprise 60th birthday party last weekend, the parade consisted of bicycles, Honda 50s, tractors, landrovers, a vintage Mercedes and various flags, the motorcade took around two minutes to pass Séipéal Ghobnatan in the village to the delight of St Patrick’s Day massgoers.

Maidhc will be returning to Australia later on St Patrick’s Day.