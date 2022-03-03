War of words over MEPs’ voting record on Russian aggression

IT was unlikely that the electors of Cork North West would have been concerned about the stance of local candidates for a forthcoming General Election on issues relating to Russia and Ukraine.

But the events of the past week have changed all that and reminded people that what happens in far-away countries has an impact here. Already there are predictions that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will lead to further increases of already high fuel prices.

And this week’s statement by Russian President, Vladimir Putin, that he has put his ‘nuclear deterrent forces’ on ‘special alert’, with a warning that European countries could face consequences never before seen in history, will have a further chilling effect.

For many people, what happened in the European Parliament has seemed remote as it didn’t appear to have an impact on their lives and many would have difficulty naming a local MEP, never mind a past member of the Brussels-based legislature. That’s another thing which seems to be changing due to the current conflict. What is said by MEPs, how they vote and posture in Brussels is finally hitting home in Ireland.

Michael Creed was in Vienna where he was heading up the Oireachtas delegation to a conference of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

He told this newspaper that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which got underway last Thursday, was the main issue of concern being discussed by delegates.

The voting record of Sinn Féin and other MEPs, past and present, has come into sharper focus as concern grows over the events in Ukraine. The voting record of other MEPs has also come under scrutiny, including that of Ireland South MEPs Mick Wallace and Grace O’Sullivan.

In 2015, the four Sinn Féin MEPs – Liadh Ní Riada, Martina Anderson, Lynn Boylan and Matt Carthy – all abstained on a motion criticising Russia for its annexation of Crimea.

In 2018, the Sinn Féin MEPs abstained on another motion which commended Ukrainian reforms and denounced Russian aggression.

The Russian aggression referred to in the motion was an incident in which a number of Ukrainian Navy vessels and sailors were captured in the Kerch Strait, a body of water which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, separating the Kerch Peninsula of Crimea in the west from the Taman Peninsula of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai in the east.

As recently as December, Sinn Féin’s sole remaining MEP, Chris MacManus, voted against a motion condemning the build up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

In a statement issued to The Corkman to explain her abstention on a vote critical of Russian aggression, Ms Ní Riada said:

“It is clear that Sinn Féin are against military intervention and that was the reason for the abstention on said vote.

“Of course the invasion of Russia in Ukraine is not to be condoned on any level.

“‘I fully support the efforts made to bring about a peaceful resolution.

“It is only right that the severest of sanctions are imposed on Russia, and Ireland has a duty of care to provide support to all those citizens of Ukraine who are going through heartbreaking consequences of a war which they did not bring upon themselves.”

As tensions escalated last week, Sinn Féin TDs in the Dáil were quick to rally behind Ukraine, pointing to the similarities between its situation in relation to Russia and Ireland’s relationship with Great Britain. This culminated in a call from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald for the Russian ambassador to be expelled, and an expression of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs have raised the stance of SF MEPs and other MEPs on European Parliament motions which have condemned Russia aggression.

Former Minister Michael Creed was in Vienna on Thursday, where he was heading the delegation from the Oireachtas at an inter-parliamentary meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, where he said it was the main item on the agenda for the representatives from different countries.

“It’s apparent that Russia is emboldened by tacit support it has received from various quarters, including a minority of members of the European Parliament past and present,” said Deputy Creed in response to queries from The Corkman.

“This has led to the present situation. Russia is a pariah on the international stage and the consequences are now apparent – war on European soil of a potential scale not seen since 1939.

“The consequences will be immense from the Urals to the Atlantic. It will have huge direct consequences for Ireland. The UN anticipate 5million displaced persons.

“I suspect few will head in the direction of Moscow,” he said. “All those who have given succour to Russian aggression and flagrant breach of international law stand condemned and have questions to answer.”

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher accused Sinn Féin MEPs for the past number of years of being weak on ‘calling out oppressive actions by Russia and other dictatorships’.

“Every time an opportunity came to vote against these countries’ actions, they ran for the hills,” said MEP Kelleher.

“Never forget that until Brexit, Sinn Féin was an anti-EU party and with Eurosceptism comes dalliances with others who oppose the EU’s values of peace, democracy, equality and respect for human rights.

“Every public representative and their actions will be judged by the people at election time.

“That’s the great thing about Ireland – the same cannot he said about the regimes SF MEPs and other hard-left MEPs failed to criticise time and time again.”

Ms Ní Riada’s former colleague in the European Parliament, Senator Lynn Boylan, condemned the Russian invasion in Ukraine during an appearance on RTÉ Radio on Saturday and defended the stance of the party on the issue.

“Sinn Féin are consistent,” said Senator Boylan.

“We are opposed to military conflicts, we are opposed to wars and we have been consistent in that position all along.”

Senator Boylan described what she had witnessed in the European Parliament as “a lot of sabre rattling by middle-aged men who are quite [happy] for troops on the ground to send young men and women to their death, and we won’t apologise for voting against military action”.

She defended her own description of the EU as being ‘overly confrontational’ towards Russia as she said the motion she had opposed had called for troops “on the ground”.

She compared her stance on the EU’s response to Russian aggression to her opposition to war in Iraq in 2003, a war which was based on misleading intelligence saying the Iraqi leader had chemical and biological weapons.

She said sanctions and talks were the way forward to resolving the current crisis.

It was pointed out during the same discussion by former MEP Marian Harkin that there had been many resolutions over the years condemning Russian aggression but none had called for anyone to “go to war”.

This week also saw a petition from Fianna Fáil TDs calling for the expulsion of Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov.

This petition was signed by Cork North West TDs Michael Moynihan and Aindrias Moynihan.

As a nationwide effort gets underway to send aid – be it cash or goods such as sleeping bags and clothes – to the stricken region, there was some surprise as another Ireland South MEP, Mick Wallace, voted against a European Parliament resolution condemning the invasion by Russia

The Wexford-based MEP was joined by Dublin MEP Clare Daly in voting against the motion, which won overwhelming support from other parties, including Sinn Féin, who are members of the same grouping in the European Parliament, the Left Group.

Another Ireland South member of that grouping, Grace O’Sullivan of the Green Party, voted in favour of the motion adapted by the overwhelming majority of the parliament.

“There is no military solution...No to Russia’s war in Ukraine; no to military escalation on the European continent. Dialogue and peace is the only way forward,” said Mick Wallace in a joint statement with Ms Daly, explaining the reasons for their vote.

The focus on how Irish MEPs voted in recent and past votes on issues relating to Russia , and the debate those votes provoke, are reminders that global politics is also local politics.