Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

War of words over MEPs’ voting record on Russian aggression

Echoes from European Parliament resonate locally

The European Parliament is looming larger on the political radar of people at home in Ireland and other EU countries during the current crisis. Expand
Cork North West Sinn Féin candidate and former MEP Liadh Ní Riada Expand
Michael Creed TD for Fine Gael in Cork North West headed the Oireachtas delegation to the InterParliamentary conference of the OSCE in Vienna. Expand
Billy Kelleher MEP Expand

Close

The European Parliament is looming larger on the political radar of people at home in Ireland and other EU countries during the current crisis.

The European Parliament is looming larger on the political radar of people at home in Ireland and other EU countries during the current crisis.

Cork North West Sinn Féin candidate and former MEP Liadh Ní Riada

Cork North West Sinn Féin candidate and former MEP Liadh Ní Riada

Michael Creed TD for Fine Gael in Cork North West headed the Oireachtas delegation to the InterParliamentary conference of the OSCE in Vienna.

Michael Creed TD for Fine Gael in Cork North West headed the Oireachtas delegation to the InterParliamentary conference of the OSCE in Vienna.

Billy Kelleher MEP

Billy Kelleher MEP

/

The European Parliament is looming larger on the political radar of people at home in Ireland and other EU countries during the current crisis.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

IT was unlikely that the electors of Cork North West would have been concerned about the stance of local candidates for a forthcoming General Election on issues relating to Russia and Ukraine.

But the events of the past week have changed all that and reminded people that what happens in far-away countries has an impact here. Already there are predictions that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will lead to further increases of already high fuel prices.

Privacy