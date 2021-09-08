Walk-in vaccination centres in Cork city until next Sunday

FURTHER walk-in vaccinations will be available at centres in Cork city over the next few days, as the last phase of the vaccination roll-out in the city and county continues.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at walk-in clinics which are scheduled across Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday September 9: Pairc Uí Chaoimh, 4.30pm to 7pm.

Friday September 10th: Pairc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm to 8pm.

Saturday September 11th: City Hall, 10am to 2pm

Sunday September 12th: City Hall, 10am to 2pm

This will be the sixth weekend when walk-in vaccinations have been made available in Cork city.

Again, the walk-in vaccination clinics will be open to any eligible person aged 12 or over. Anyone aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by an adult, and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation eg those hoping to receive a second dose should bring proof of their first dose vaccination (eg their vaccination card) and photo ID.

For anyone waiting for a second dose, it does not matter where you received your first dose – in other words, if you received your first dose with your GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre, you can still attend.