Walk-in booster clinic in Mallow this weekend

The Mallow walk-in booster will operate from 9.15am - 4.15pm on Saturday and Sunday.

THE HSE has announced that a ‘pop-up’ Covid booster vaccination clinic will be in operation at the Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre this coming weekend.

The walk-in centre, which will offer booster jabs to eligible people aged 50 and over, will operate on Saturday and Sunday from 9.15am - 4.15pm.

The HSE said the move was part of its overall vaccination campaign across Cork and Kerry, which has been “ramped up” across the region over recent days and weeks.

A HSE spokesperson said that as the campaign intensifies, in addition to the Mallow clinic, the other three regional centres at Cork City Hall, Bantry Primary Care Centre and Tralee will be adding additional staff and extending opening hours to cope with demand.

They said vaccination centres continue to schedule as many appointments as possible, with 60-plus age groups is almost complete in that most eligible people within the cohort have with received their booster or have been offered an appointment.

“We are making good progress on the 50-59 age group, with appointments scheduled at all three centres across the week,” said the spokesperson.

In addition to offering vaccinations by appointment to eligible groups this weekend, the City Hall Centre will operate walk-in booster clinics on Saturday and Sunday from 8am - 8pm for people aged 50 and over and healthcare workers over 30.

In addition, the venue will also hold a walk-in clinic for first and second dose jabs on Friday from 9am – 4pm.

In addition to offering vaccinations by appointment on weekdays the Bantry Centre will hold a walk-in booster clinics for people aged 50 and over on Sunday (times to be announced), with the Tralee Centre offering the same service on Saturday from 8.30am – 4.30pm.

The spokesperson said that in addition to the walk-in clinics, all of the centres are offering an outreach booster service for housebound people and those in residential homes and appointments to all eligible people.

The spokesperson said that it was vitally important those who are given booster appointments take up the offer.

Appointments are a key focus of the campaign, and have allowed us to reach a position where the majority of eligible people in their 60s have received their boosters, and substantial progress has been made on the boosters for those aged between 50 and 59,” said the spokesperson.

“It is important that people let the HSE know if they do not wish to take up an appointment.

This can be done in three ways; by replying to the text message with NEW should they want to rescheduled or REJECT if vaccinated and do not want to take up the booster; completing a form at https://www2.hse.ie/services/booster-enquiries/cancel.htm or phoning HSE Live on 1800 700 700.”