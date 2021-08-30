Virus figures continue to increase but surge appears to have slowed

WHILE figures for COVID 19 infections have continued to rise in most Local Electoral Areas in Cork, evidence is emerging that the continuous increase during the Summer months may be slowing down. According to the analysis of reported infections in the LEAs throughout the country, the national average for infections for 100,000 of the population is 526 cases for the two week period up to August 23. This represents an increase from the figure for the previous two week period up to August 16 when the average number of cases per 100,000 of population was 493.2. This had been a significant increase of 71 cases per 100,000 from the previous week’s figure, 422.5 cases. When the local figures are analysed, increases are evident but, in line with national figures, these are not as sharp as in previous weeks. Kanturk LEA is one of the hardest hit wards in the county for COVID infections at present. There were 88 recorded cases in the Kanturk LEA during the two week period up to August16. This was up to 125 cases on August 23, an increase of 37 cases in just a week. The infection level per 100,000 of the population in Kanturk now stands at 501. In other LEAs, the increases are not as severe as in Kanturk. In Mallow LEA, for instance, there were 79 cases in the two week period up to August 23 - up from 61 cases in the two weeks up to August 16. That still gave rise to a sharp increase in the rate of infection per 100,000, up from 209.2 to 270.9 for the period as of August 23. While there are more cases 86 - in Fermoy LEA, the rate of infection is lower - at 236.2. This represented an increase of just three cases per 100,000 on the previous figure. The rise from the two week period up to August 9 to August 16 had been substantial, up from 175.5 to 233.5 cases per 100,000 of the population. But this weeks rise to 236.2 is a marginal increase in comparison to previous weeks. In one west Cork LEA, at least, the news is better. In Skibbereen LEA, there was a drop in the number of reported cases, down 3 from 67 cases to 64. The rate per 100,000 is at 211.4. In Bantry, there has been an increase in the number of cases, 70, up 12 from last week’s figure of 58. The LEA rate per 100,000 of the population is at 312.2, a significant increase from two weeks ago when it was at 187.3, the lowest anywhere in the county. In Bandon/Kinsale, the number of cases is at 101 and the LEA rate per 100,000 of the population is 271 - up from 244.2 in the two week period up to August 16. In east Cork, the figures are much higher. In Midleton, the number of confirmed cases is at 221 while the LEA rate is 486.3. The numbers of confirmed cases is at 119 in Cobh with an LEA rate of 348.8 while in Carrigaline, there are 119 cases with an LEA rate of 338.6. In the LEAs of Cork city, the figures tell a story of a high incidence rate relative to other parts of the county but increasing at a reduced rate in comparison to previous weeks. In Cork City North West, there were 187 recorded cases, an increase of 8 from last week, while in Cork City North East, there were 209 cases, up from 197 cases. The LEA rates in CCNW and CCNE respectively were 465.3 and 495.6. On the south side, there were 170 cases and an LEA rate of 361.3 in south west, 153 cases and an LEA rate of 395.7 in south central and 142 cases/LEA rate of 331.9 in south east.