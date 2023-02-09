Vintage enthusiasts descend on Rathmore for Cars n’ Coffee

Erin Kehoe, Killarney with her BMW 318 15 at the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee event in Rathmore. Picture John Tarrant

Brendan Conway, Faha brought his Ford Escort RS Mexico to the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee event in Rathmore. Picture John Tarrant

Rathmore's Tim Lehane and Ger Flynn with the 55 year old Escort at the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee hosting. Picture John Tarrant

Frank Roche, Millstreet got behind the steering wheel at the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee event. Picture John Tarrant

Fiona Nagle along with Scott and Gavin Murphy from Rathmore attending the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee event in Hickeys, Rathmore. Picture John Tarrant

DB, Ayla and Croí O'Connor, Rathmore attending the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee event in Rathmore. Picture John Tarrant

Philip Blennerhassett, Tralee with his NSU Ro 80 at the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee event. Picture John Tarrant

Adrian and Emilia Woifiechowski from Ballinagree, Macroom brought his Continuental Lincoln to the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee event in Rathmore. Picture John Tarrant

Luke and Ronan Kiely from Banteer at the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee event in Rathmore. Picture John Tarrant

Mary O'Riordan, Moira Sheehan and Taylor Aherne welcomed visitors to the Millstreet Vintage Club Car and Coffee event in Rathmore. Picture John Tarrant

Rathmore played host to a collection of classic and coveted cars at a Cars n’ Coffee Morning promoted by Millstreet Vintage Club.

A spring day and the new St Bridget Bank Holiday weekend added to the occasion with Donagh Hickey’s Centra and Renault outlet, a haven for car enthusiasts drawn from across the South West Region. Organisers were heartened by the massive turn-out and by the encouragement received from onlookers drawn from both sides of the county bounds.

All vintage, classic and modified vehicles, bikes and vans convened in ideal weather conditions much to the delight of Millstreet PRO Bernard Crowley.

“There was an array of beautiful cars and motorcycles plus a fantastic Bedford truck and a really Cool Camper van on display. Overall, well over 100 vehicles made the trip to Rathmore and we thank each and everyone for supporting the event”, he said.

Millstreet Vintage Club are again planning on having a busy year in 2023 with many of the events hosted during the past year returning with co-ordinator of Sunday’s event Donie Lucey hoping for another bumper season.

“We wanted to start our schedule earlier this year, the success of the initial event encouraged people to get their vintage cars out of sheds and put them on the road for a longer duration”, he said.

Upcoming Millstreet Vintage Club hosts a Charity Tractor Run on Sunday, February 26 with proceeds in Aid of Millstreet Day Care Centre. Registration at Millstreet Day Care Centre (Eircode P51 RY10) from 10.30am with take off at 12 noon sharp.

Further details from Dan O’Riordan at 087-2452569.