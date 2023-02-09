Vintage enthusiasts descend on Rathmore for Cars n’ Coffee

Rathmore played host to a collection of classic and coveted cars at a Cars n’ Coffee Morning promoted by Millstreet Vintage Club.
A spring day and the new St Bridget Bank Holiday weekend added to the occasion with Donagh Hickey’s Centra and Renault outlet, a haven for car enthusiasts drawn from across the South West Region. Organisers were heartened by the massive turn-out and by the encouragement received from onlookers drawn from both sides of the county bounds.
All vintage, classic and modified vehicles, bikes and vans convened in ideal weather conditions much to the delight of Millstreet PRO Bernard Crowley.
“There was an array of beautiful cars and motorcycles plus a fantastic Bedford truck and a really Cool Camper van on display. Overall, well over 100 vehicles made the trip to Rathmore and we thank each and everyone for supporting the event”, he said.
Millstreet Vintage Club are again planning on having a busy year in 2023 with many of the events hosted during the past year returning with co-ordinator of Sunday’s event Donie Lucey hoping for another bumper season.
“We wanted to start our schedule earlier this year, the success of the initial event encouraged people to get their vintage cars out of sheds and put them on the road for a longer duration”, he said.
Upcoming Millstreet Vintage Club hosts a Charity Tractor Run on Sunday, February 26 with proceeds in Aid of Millstreet Day Care Centre. Registration at Millstreet Day Care Centre (Eircode P51 RY10) from 10.30am with take off at 12 noon sharp.
Further details from Dan O’Riordan at 087-2452569.