Vacant home tax welcome: charity

PROPOSALS by an Oireachtas committee to introduce a tax on vacant homes as part of an effort to alleviate the lack of rental accommodation throughout the country have been welcomed by Ireland’s leading homeless charity, the Peter McVerry Trust.

The tax, which is due to be introduced in the 2023 budget, could impact the owners of 137,000 properties throughout Ireland. The proposal to introduce such a tax was included in the Housing For All plan, which was published last September and the Oireachtas Committee on Housing included the recommendation as a headline demand in a report issued on Tuesday.

“Since 2016, Peter McVerry Trust has been advocating for the introduction of a vacant-property tax – this recommendation is an important step forward for the housing sector in this country,” said Pat Doyle, the CEO of the Trust.

“Various incentives introduced over the past number of years to tackle the issue have not resulted in significant numbers of vacant homes being reused.

“This tax is not about raising revenue, but rather about creating more social housing, improving communities and lessening carbon outputs by re-using existing stock.

“Research conducted by our charity in 2017 found that 62 per cent of the Irish public were in favour of a tax on empty homes – signalling the recognition of the far-reaching benefits of such a tax for Irish society.

“A tax on vacant homes is the final piece of the jigsaw for unlocking these properties to provide more social housing across Ireland.”

The Green Party has also called for the compilation of a comprehensive registry of vacant and derelict housing.

Cork Green Party councillor Colette Finn suggested that Ireland adapts the practice in other countries, such as Utrecht in the Netherlands, where she said that ‘living over the shop was the norm’.

“The most sustainable building is the one that already exists,” said Cllr Finn.