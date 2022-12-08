University College Cork to repatriate mummy, sarcophagus and other precious ancient artefacts to Egypt

A NUMBER of objects housed in the University College Cork (UCC) Heritage Collection are set to be repatriated to the Egyptian State next year.

The items in question include a sarcophagus, mummified remains, a set of four canopic jars and items of cartonnage (coverings) dating variously from between 100 AD to approximately 975 BCE.

As far back as 2012 the Irish Independent reported that talks had taken place between UCC and a senior Egyptian diplomat in a bid to resolve a dispute over ownership of the sarcophagus and mummy.

The row over ownership of the mummy had erupted in November 2011 but hopes for an early settlement were thrown into turmoil by Egypt's political situation following the overthrow of the Hosni Mubarak regime.

The wooden sarcophagus is believed to be made from sycamore, applied with plaster and decorated with coloured pigment.

Analysis of the coffin, which bears an inscription indicating it belonged to a man name Hour, has dated it to approximately 625 to 600 BCE

Painted decorations on the lid and sides depicts the procession of the gods to the table of offerings where the deceased, Hor, is presented by Thoth, Egyptian God of writing, wisdom and magic.

Other illustrations depict gods and goddesses, while inscriptions pray that Hor will have eternal life with the gods, happiness, and plenty of food and drink.

It was excavated by the Italian Egyptologist Ernesto Schiaparelli between 1903 and 1904 from tombs in the Valley of the Queens, a site in Egypt where the wives of many Pharaohs were buried.

The mummified human remains are that of an adult male, who was estimated to be between 45 and 50-years old at the time of his death.

Interestingly, tests undertaken on the wrappings of the remains, which are not that of Hor, date it to around 305 BCE to 500 AD, meaning the sarcophagus pre-dates the human remains by several centuries.

The only available records of how they came to be at UCC, which it is understood refer to both the sarcophagus and the mummified remains, show that in 1928 ‘A mummy of an Egyptian Queen’ was donated to the university by the ‘African Missioners’ on Cork’s Blackrock Road.

It is believed there was a mistaken assumption that the remains were of an Egyptian queen due to the fact that coffin was sarcophagus was excavated from the Valley of the Queens.

The four canopic jars, containers in which separately mummified organs would be placed, were purchased for the sum of £9 sometime between 1911 and 1912 from an antiquary and art dealer in the UK.

The set, which belonged to an individual named Pa-Wer (the son of Pa-aa-mert (father) and Mineen (mother) are believed to be the oldest of the items being returned to the Egyptian State, with an estimated date of between 945 – 700 BCE.

Cartonnage were placed on mummified remains at the time of burial. The set in UCC, which are made of linen, plaster and paint is comprised of a chest covering, a lower body covering, a foot case and a head covering, which have been dated earlier than 100AD.

It is not clear if they came from the same original set or how they came to be in UCC’s possession.

Both the canopic jars and the cartonnage were featured in the Cork Public Museum ‘From the Nile to the Lee’ exhibition in 1993

Through an ongoing collaboration between UCC, the Egyptian Embassy, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the National Museum of Ireland a plan has been draw up for the preparation and safe transport of the ancient to Egypt in 2023.

UCC president, Professor John Halloran, said the university was pleased to be in a position to be able to return the objects back to the Egypt.

“I wish to thank all stakeholders for their assistance in developing a programme for the return of these items,” said Professor Halloran.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Mohamed Sarwat Selim, also thanked all involved for their works in helping secure the return of the items .

“I wish to emphasise the utmost importance of the ongoing cooperation between University College Cork and the Egyptian State through the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Dublin, in seeking the return of the Egyptian mummy and the set of the canopic jars to our homeland,” said the ambassador.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, said his department was delighted to be able to facilitate the and support ‘this important project”.

The journey the objects will be taking back to Egypt will be documented through ‘Kinship’, a creative project being undertaken by renowned Irish artist Dr Dorothy Cross and producer mary Hickson.

“The essence of Kinship is the return of a mummified body of an Egyptian man from Ireland to Cairo, mirroring the tragic displacement and migration of thousands of people from their homelands today - linking one man through time,” said Dr Cross.

“Kinship will memorialise his journey through film, writing and visual art,” she added.