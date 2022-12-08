Cork

University College Cork to repatriate mummy, sarcophagus and other precious ancient artefacts to Egypt

Talks repatriate the objects began more than a decade ago but were stalled over political unrest in Egypt

The wooden sarcophagus, one of a number of items held in UCC's Heritage Collection that will be repatriated to Egypt next year. Photos: Denis Mortell Photography. Expand
One of the four canopic jars, containers in which separately mummified organs would be placed, that are currently held in UCC's Heritage Collection and will be taken to Egypt next year. Expand

corkman

Bill Browne

A NUMBER of objects housed in the University College Cork (UCC) Heritage Collection are set to be repatriated to the Egyptian State next year.

The items in question include a sarcophagus, mummified remains, a set of four canopic jars and items of cartonnage (coverings) dating variously from between 100 AD to approximately 975 BCE.

