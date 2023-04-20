Ukrainian Easter celebrations in Newmarket

Margaret Daly, Theresa Shine and Kathleen O’ Sullivan were at the Ukrainian Easter Sunday celebration in Newmarket

Daria was serving up some Borsch at the Ukrainian Easter Sunday celebration

Ksenia, Daryna, Olha and Tetiana pictured at the Ukrainian Easter Sunday celebration at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Kristina with locals Mary and Anne Fitzpatrick at the Ukrainian Easter Sunday celebration at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket.

McAuliffe Cultúrlann custodian Mossie Angland chatting to Kseniia and Daryna at the Ukrainian Easter Sunday celebration in Newmarket

Delicious dishes such as borsch, olivie, deruny, golubtsy and varenyky were on the menu as members of the Ukrainian community currently living in Newmarket invited the local people to celebrate with them last Sunday, April 16th which was Easter Sunday in the Ukraine.

The venue for the get together was the McAuliffe Cultúrlann, where tables groaned under the weight of an amazing and appetising array of traditional Ukrainian food which went down a treat with locals.

Daryna who spoke to The Corkman said that she and her fellow Ukrainians wanted to say thank you to the people of Newmarket who have welcomed the visitors with open arms since they first arrived. “We thought it would be good to use our Easter celebration to invite everyone to join in with us and try our national foods” she said.

Daryna who is a native of Kyiv said that it was wonderful to be living in a quiet and beautiful environment in Newmarket after fleeing war torn Ukraine.

The word for Easter in Ukrainian is ‘Velykden’, which translates to ‘Great Day’. It is one of the most celebrated holidays in the country. Easter in Ukraine originates from the same holiday celebrated in other Christian communities, but it mostly adheres to the Orthodox faith and calendar. Thus, it is celebrated the week after the Catholic Easter Feast day.

Preparations for Easter begin two months in advance. Some people fast with strict devotion, as many in the country remain passionate about adhering to the faith. Everyone looks forward to Easter day, as a festive mood prevails throughout the country and families come together to celebrate with food.

In Ukraine, Easter’s festive table is of great importance and people prepare traditional delights for the family. The table is always full of fish, meat and dairy dishes in particular, and it is usually decorated with spring flowers like daffodils or tulips.

An Easter basket is filled with Pysanky (decorated eggs) and blessed early on Easter Day in many homes.

And going by comments on social media after the get together, the people of Newmarket really enjoyed the Ukrainian Easter Sunday.

“The food was amazing, Happy Easter to all the Ukrainian Community”.

“It was lovely to meet all the Ukrainian people and the food was fabulous”.

“Thanks for the feast, the Borsch was great. Happy Easter”.

“Fabulous foods, Happy Easter to all our Ukrainian friends”.

“It was absolutely delicious, thank you for sharing with us”.

The Easter celebration ended on a high note with renditions of traditional Ukrainian music from the 30 strong group who now call Newmarket home.