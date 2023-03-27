Uisce Éireann finally lifts Killavullen boil water notice put in place almost a year ago

The most recent boil water notice for Killavullen had been in place since last May.

MORE than a year after residents in the Killavullen area were first told that the water supply was unsafe for human consumption, Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) has announced that the latest boil water notice for the supply has been lifted “with immediate effect”.

However, the company has warned that further notices may be put in place while a permanent solution to the problems experienced in the local water supply is put in place.

The long-running saga stretches back to March of last year when the initial notice was put in place due to “high levels of turbidity” in the borehole supply caused heavy rainfall.

This resulted in ‘cloudiness’ in the water forcing the shutting down of the local water treatment plant.

While that notice was lifted after three-weeks, a second boil water notice was put in place last May, with high levels of turbidity in the supply again cited as the cause.

On Monday Uisce Éireann confirmed that following consultation with the HSE the second notice had finally been lifted and that locals could return to using tap water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Uisce Éireann operation lead, Pat Britton, said that the company was working to progress a permanent solution to safeguard the local water supply in the future.

The long-term plan is to ‘rationalise and decommission’ the raw water source, which has proven vulnerable to turbidity and other factors affecting water supply.

The project also involves constructing a new pipeline connecting Killavullen to the Mallow Public Water Supply Scheme

“A design and build contractor has been engaged to progress the design of a permanent solution. Following the design phase, construction is expected to commence before the end of Q2 2023,” said Mr Britton.

While Mr Britton did not give a time-frame for the completion of the scheme, he did not rule out the possibility of further boil water notices being put in place while the works were ongoing.

“We are also working on a permanent solution to ensure a more reliable water supply. However, until then, additional Boil Water Notices may need to be issued to protect public health,” said Mr Britton.

“The Uisce Éireann customer contact centre on 1800 278 278 is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is also available at www.water.ie,” he added.