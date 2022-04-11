UCC honours the outstanding success of ‘trailblazing’ alumni achievers

Th 2022 UCC Alumni Achievement Award winners (L-R): Sean Minihane, founder of the Irish Immigration Reform Movement;,Her Honour Judge Helen Boyle, Cork Circuit Court judge; Doireann Ní Ghríofa, ward-winning poet and author; Professor Des Crowley , doctor and inclusion health leader and Professor Martin Tangney OBE, Biofuel Pioneer, with UCC president John O’Halloran. Photos: Gerard McCarthy Photography.

A Circuit Court judge from Mitchelstown, an award-winning biofuel pioneer from Macroom and an acclaimed writer/poet based in Tower are among five former UCC graduates to be honoured for their ‘trailblazing’ achievements.

Her Honour Judge Helen Boyle, Professor Martin Tangney and Doireann Ní Ghríofa, along with Sean Minihane the founder of the Irish Immigration Reform Movement and doctor and inclusion health leader Professor Des Crowley, have been unveiled as the 2022 recipients their alma mater’s prestigious Alumni Achievement Award.

One of the highest honours UCC can bestow on a graduate, the annual awards recognise alumni who have ‘excelled in their life’s work, who have demonstrated leadership in their respective field and who have been a source of inspiration to students and of pride to the university’.

An accomplished lawyer, Mitchelstown native Helen Boyle graduated with a BCL and LLB from UCC’s School of Law in 1992 and 1993 respectively and was appointed to the Circuit Court in 2020.

Judge Boyle has served as chairperson of the Mental Health and the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunals, acted as junior council to a number of inquiries and has also made a significant contribution to Cork’s cultural and commercial life as the former chair of the Cork International Film Festival and former director of the Port of Cork.

“I am very grateful to UCC for this award. I realise that it was a privilege to study in UCC and I brought what I had learned with me as I progressed through life and work,” said Judge Boyle.

An award-winning inventor, Professor Martin Tangney OBE is a key international figure in the low carbon sector, informing global policy debate on the issue.

In 2007, he established the UK’s first research centre dedicated to the development of sustainable biofuel and has since made history by powering the world´s first ever car fuelled with biobutanol, a sustainable biofuel derived from the by-products of whiskey.

“Studying at UCC helped to shape my life in many ways and my degree course opened my eyes to the wonders of bacteria and how we can utilise them commercially. I didn’t know it back then, but the seeds for Celtic Renewables were planted in my mind at UCC,” said Professor Tangney.

Doireann Ní Ghríofa graduated with a BA in Applied Psychology from UCC in 2002 and an MA sa Nua Ghaeilge in 2010.

Her critically acclaimed best-selling book ‘A Ghost in the Throat’, described by the New York Times as ‘ardent’, ‘shape-shifting’ and ‘exuberant’, won the 2020 An Post Irish Book of the Year in 2020 and the James Tait Black Prize.

She has also authored six poetry books, each a deepening exploration of birth, death, desire, and domesticity.

“Some of the most formative experiences of my life occurred here, and I’m deeply honoured to see my writing recognised in this way,” she said.

Sean Minihane, a UCC engineering graduate, co-founded the Irish Immigration Reform Movement (IIRM) in 1987 and leads the grassroots organisation whose primary purpose was to legalise the status of undocumented immigrants from Ireland and 34 other countries adversely affected by America’s 1965 Immigration Act.

“On behalf of all of my wonderful colleagues in the Irish Immigration Reform Movement I am delighted to accept this award to acknowledge the great work undertaken by the IIRM on behalf of many tens of thousands of Irish immigrants to the USA,” said Mr Minihane.

“The IIRM was testimony not only to all that is good in Irish people working for their less fortunate brethren, but also to the power of people determined to seek justice in a worthy cause,” he added.

UCC medicine graduate Professor Des Crowley is clinical lead for the HSE Addiction Services, Dublin North, North Central and Northwest. In 1995 he established the opioid substitution treatment (OST) service at Mountjoy Prison, which he still oversees to this day.

Professor Crowley has spearheaded the first set of guidelines for GPs on the treatment and care of transgender people.

“I have always walked to the beat of my own drum and it’s nice to have my achievements in and contribution to healthcare recognized” said Professor Crowley.

“I hope that this award will highlight the ongoing need to reduce the known and existing barriers that marginalised and vulnerable populations experience in accessing equitable healthcare,” he added.