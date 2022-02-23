Tying the knot by candlelight

Mary Ellen Creedon and Noel Moynihan tie the knot by candlelight at Seipéal Ghobnatan, Cúil Aodha, during a powercut at the height of Storm Eunice on Friday.

NOEL Moynihan of Killarney and Mary Ellen Creedon of Top of Coom had been planning their dream wedding for ages, the date was set and the musicians and flowers arranged.

But then along came Storm Eunice and that led to a power cut in Cúil Aodha, Mary Ellen’s local church where her late mother, Eileen Creedon had gone to Mass for years,

But they persevered and the wedding ceremony went ahead by candlelight.

It was also helped by the fact that Peadar Ó Riada, a great friend of the family, was able to step in and provide the music and singing for the ceremony. when the musician who had been booked couldn’t make it due to the storm.

“Red warning, snow, power outage at the church - the best day of our lives,” was how Mary Ellen described the wedding afterwards.

“It was great to finally marry my best friend.”

There had been a number of delays along the way but nothing could stop Noel and Mary from Ellen tying the knot in the end, not even Storm Eunice!