Two ‘high-status’ river catchments areas in Cork included in EU ‘Waters of Life’ environmental protection project

The catchments areas around the River Shournagh near Tower/Blarney (above) and the Awbeg near Kanturk are among just six to be included in EU funded ‘Waters of Life’ protection programme.

THE catchment areas of two Cork rivers, the Awbeg near Kanturk and the Shournagh near Tower/Blarney, have been incorporated into an EU-funded initiative targeted at reversing the decline of environmentally fragile local waterways.

The rivers are among just six in the whole of the country to be included in the ‘Waters of Life’ programme, a €20 million project that aims to protect the environment around Ireland’s ‘high-status’ river catchment areas.

Managed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage he strategic project involves 16 partners including Government departments, State agencies, Local Authorities and local development companies

The ‘high-status’ designation is given to rivers considered to be in pristine condition and rich in biodiversity, with Ireland being among just a handful of EU member States to still have a significant number of these.

However, data from the Environmental Protections Agency has indicated these numbers are rapidly reducing, falling from 31.5% in 1990 to 19% in 2020, representing a decline of almost 37%.

According to the Waters of Life project one of the primary pressures facing ‘high-status’ water catchments areas is the physical character and content of water bodies. This can be impacted by various external factors such as agriculture and forestry, extractive industries such as peat and quarrying and pollution caused by, for example, domestic waste water.

In the case of both Cork rivers agricultural activity in their vicinity is being viewed as being a major concern, with domestic wastewater and urban runoff also a concern for the Shournagh.

The Waters of Life programme aims to address these various threats through a number of key objectives, chief among them raising public awareness of the fragile nature of water ecosystems and how easily they can be damaged by even minor land management changes.

The programme will develop locally tailored solutions with local landowners and communities and make recommendations that will inform the development of future environmental policies for the long-term sustainable management of high-status catchments.

Launching the programme junior Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said the ongoing loss of high-status waters was among the “most concerning, protracted and persistent water quality trends in Ireland.”

“The rivers selected for this scheme – and the communities, industries and local economy surrounding them – will benefit greatly from the implementation of locally-tailored solutions to be delivered through this scheme,” said Minister Noonan.

“With 16 partners involved, this project will be highly collaborative in nature and the shared expertise among these partners will bring great benefit to the scheme,” said Minister Noonan.

“No doubt many learnings will be found and can be applied to our future efforts to preserve and improve our high status waters,” he added.