Two Cork post offices to close this week

TWO local postmasters will close their post offices for the last time this coming Saturday after over 100 years of service between the two of them.

In Kiskeam, John Joe Murphy will be retiring from his role as the local postamaster after 61 years selling stamps and providing a range of services for his loyal customers.

And in Banteer, Tom Hartnett will be shutting his post office for the final time after 44 years of service to the community.

John Joe Murphy, who is in his 90s, was reluctant to retire for many years due to his fear that the closure of his post office would mean that there would no An Post presence in the village.

However that fear is allayed given that an An Post agency is to be established in another local shop to ensure services continue in the Duhallow village. An agency offers a limited range of services to customers - parcel postage, for instance, isn’t normally included.

That won’t be the case in Banteer where an advertisement campaign by An Post failed to yield any applicants to take up the reins of the local Post Office.

According to Denis Withers: “Tom, with his late wife, Nina, and helped by his daughter Niamh and son Eoin provided an important local service to the community over those 44 years.

“Tom and his late wife, Nina, opened the Post Office and shop in Banteer in 1977 - there were six shops in Banteer that time. “

The shop was closed in March 2020 but the Post Office continued to remain open.

“During the past 44 years many local people have worked at Toms including Cáit O’Sullivan (RIP), Noreen Buckley and Eileen Twohig.

“Tom, as we all know, was always willing to help people deal with any issues they had in processing postage/parcels, paying a bill or claiming their entitlements and he always had a pleasant chat and often a quick witted banter with his customers.

“In September 2013 Tom was challenged by an armed raider brandishing what turned out to be an imitation firearm who demanded cash and Tom dealt with him in his own way.

“Tom is a very active community volunteer. He is a very dedicated member of the Banteer Tidy Towns committee, and is involved in Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council and a member of the Glen Theatre Group. Tom has also become a Grandfather in the last few years.

“The community would like to say a special thanks to Tom and his family, and hope he will enjoy a happy and healthy retirement.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan was very happy to pay tribute to John Joe Murphy who had provided many decades of excellent service to the community.

“John Joe Murphy provided a great service for the community, he’s fantastic for both the Tidy Towns and the GAA.”

Cllr. Moynihan said the community obviously wouldn’t like to see the closure of the post office but the community was happy to see that the village would be served by an agency.

“John Joe has given great service and he deserves to be able to retire.”

In an interview with The Corkman published a number of years ago, Mr Murphy spoke about what he felt the role of the post office was in a community like Kiskeam.

“A post office is a vital link to the community and is what connects people and really what we are here in Kiskeam is a one stop shop, whether it’s to get stamps or fill out a form then I’m here to help.”

While the Post Office served as a social outlet which brought elderly people out of their houses to collect the pensions.

“What the survival of any post office comes down to is economics.

“It’s that, pure and simple.

“If the people do not use their post office then the units for the postmaster will drop and in turn the pay drops and no matter what way it’s twisted and turned, that is what it comes down to,” he said.

He said that life had been sucked out of the Post Office bit by bit over the years.

“The bottom line is that people will also do what is convenient for them.

“I must say that here in Kiskeam I get great support but I, like so many others, have seen great changes in this village over the years.

“The creamery is gone and there aren’t any blacksmiths.

“All of this is a big change for people and bit by bit people are becoming more isolated than ever before.” he said.

Back in 2016, he predicted that rural villages would turn into some like a scene from the Wild West.

“There won’t be anything there, it will be deserted and there will be just empty houses, no people and that is a very sad thing.

“Nobody wants to see that happening but that is the way I feel it will go.”

While his impending retirement is tinged with sadness, John Joe was always very happy in his work. “I love to meet people and I enjoy my job of course, of course I do.

“But when I go, could I see someone take over the the post office? The simple answer is no

“It simply won’t pay a person to do the job.”

While An Post will continue to have a presence in Kiskeam, the local community will miss the faithful service offered by John Joe since 1960.