Two arrested as €157,500 worth of cocaine seized in Cork

Gardaí have seized €157,500 worth of cocaine and arrested two men, following two operations in Cork on Monday.

At approximately 6:45pm, Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of a car on the Inniscarra Road, Ballincolling. During the course of the search, €35,000 of cocaine was located in the vehicle. A man in his 20s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Gurranabraher Garda station.

At approximately 9pm, in a separate operation, Gardaí conducted a search at a residential property in Highfield Park, Ballincolling. During this search, €122,500 worth of cocaine was discovered. A man in his 20s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda station.

All seized drugs will now be sent for to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.