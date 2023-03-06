TV series on Blackwater on short list for prestigious Royal Television Society award

The River Blackwater which flows through the north Cork town of Mallow features in the documentary series, Cois Móire, which has been nominated for an RTS award.

A television series charting the course of the Blackwater, one of Cork’s greatest rivers, is among nine nominations secured by TG4 for the prestigious Royal Television Society Ireland awards to be announced later this month.

Cois Móire/By the Banks of the Blackwater was a four part series which was broadcast on the Irish language TV station in the latter stages of 2022, in which the presenter, Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil followed in the footsteps of the author, Annraoi Ó Liatháin, who wrote an iconic book, Cois Móire, about what he described as the ‘spine of Munster’.

The river rises in the foothills of the Paps in Kerry, often described as the breasts of Danú, the Celtic goddess, and flows through north Cork towns such as Mallow and Fermoy before entering the sea in Youghal.

The documentary series has been shortlisted in the Factual Series category alongside another factual series shown on TG4, An Diabhal Inti, as well as Crimes and Confessions and Great Lighthouses of Ireland, both which were broadcast on RTÉ.

Another project with Cork links to be shortlisted is An Buachaill Gealgháireach(The Laughing Boy), a feature length documentary focusing on a song about Michael Collins which was co-presented by poet Theo Dorgan.

The awards – which are an off shoot of the UK awards – involve all Irish broadcasters including TG4, RTÉ, Virgin Media and Sky. The awards will be presented at an event on March 28 at Galway’s Galmont Hotel.