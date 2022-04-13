Turf selling ban is ‘ill timed attack on rural Ireland’

CORK North West Aontú representative Becky Kealy has described new rules banning the selling or distribution of turf as ‘particularly cruel’ and ‘another ill-timed attack on rural Ireland’.
The ban on distributing turf means that the fuel cannot even be given free to elderly relatives who would not be in a position to cut their own bogs. It is included in a raft of measures from Environment Minister Eamon Ryan designed to preserve bogs and reduce carbon emissions.
“Climmate change is real, and it is a threat, but stopping elderly people in rural Ireland from burning turf is not the answer, and now is not the time,” she said, calling on rural FF/FG backbenchers to challenge the rules from the Minister for Environment.