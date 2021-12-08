Truck toppled by high winds causes traffic chaos in Fermoy town

Backed up traffic snaking its way across Fermoy Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

WHILE the worst of Storm Barra had passed through Cork by Tuesday night, frustrated motorists travelling through Fermoy on Wednesday were unfortunate enough to feel the full impact of its aftermath.

This , after high winds caused a lorry to dramatically while travelling along the M8 bypass viaduct Tuesday afternoon – resulting in the closure of the motorway at the junctions on either side of the town.

A garda spokesperson said that while the driver of the truck was seriously injured in the incident, the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

High winds swirling around the bridge overlooking the town meant that emergency services were unable to remove the toppled vehicle until Wednesday afternoon.

The closure of the motorway between junctions 14 and 15, meant that the large volume of traffic normally using the viaduct was forced to travel through the town – resulting in traffic chaos.

A garda spokesperson told the Corkman that traffic faced delays of up to two-hours trying to get form one side of the town to the other.

“Unfortunately, when the bypass is closed as it was following the incident with the lorry, there is no plan B. Traffic has no option but to come through the centre of the town,” said the spokesperson.

They said that on the rare occasions this happens, Fermoy turns into something the spokesperson likened to an egg timer.

“You have a huge volume of traffic that would normally be on the two-lane motorway funnelled into a single lane through the town. Pearse Square then become narrow bit of the egg timer, resulting in inevitable traffic chaos,” said the spokesperson.

They said that no matter how many gardai were on traffic control in the square there was no way to prevent long-queues of traffic building up.

“The only thing that could be done was to wait for the lorry to be removed and the motorway reopened,,” they said.

One local businessman who spoke to the Corkman said it was like a return to the old days before the bypass opened in 2006.

“The traffic was horrendous with the town gridlocked for most of Wednesday, only easing once the traffic was removed. In fairness to gardai they were in the square throughout, but there was precious little they could do about it,” he said.

“It was somewhat fortunate that the local schools were closed as the extra traffic they generate might have easily brought the town to a complete standstill,” he added.