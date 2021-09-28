Truck protest to highlight N73 delay

ROAD users on the N73 on Thursday morning need to know that the controversial road between Mallow and Mitchelstown is likely to be choc-a-bloc due a slow roll protest by truckers.

According to Councillor Frank Roche, this protest which will get underway on the road at 9am is to highlight the recent disclosure that promised works to improve the route were being postponed due to lack of funding.

Cllr Roche said hauliers were angry to hear that works which were due to get underway in the final quarter of 2021 and to be completed during next year have been postponed without any indication when they might be carried out following the decision by TII not to go ahead with this time.

“While we’re angry over the decision not to fund the major roadworks planned for this vital stretch of road, we’re demanding that some works go ahead there - the likes of road surfacing issues, trimming hedges and anything that can be done to improve the situation for drivers and to make the road as safe as possible for all users,” he said.

“We’re planning on taking this protest to Dublin next week when there will be a truck going to the Dáil to highlight the situation and I’m bringing a busload of concerned people.”

Earlier this Summer, councillors were told that more than €1m was being allocated for the road from next year’s budget. This has now been postponed indefinitely.