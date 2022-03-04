Truck load of aid from Cork heads to Ukraine

Paudie Twomey, one of the drivers of the Christy Lucey Transport lorry bringing aid to Ukraine, who is originally from Cúil Aodha.

Loading the Christy Lucey Transport lorry with material collected throughout Cork and now bound for the stricken people of Ukraine.

A LORRY load of aid will leave Baile Mhic Íre on Saturday heading to the border with Ukraine with essential supplies from people throughout Cork for the stricken Ukrainian people and is expected to arrive at its destination on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

The collection has been going on at locations around west Cork and in the Gaeltacht since earlier this week and the building which housed the TSB bank in Bandon was used to house the material collected before it was loaded on the lorry on Thursday. T

here was so much material collected, more than 50 pallets including two pallet of battery packs for mobile phones to enable Ukrainians remain in touch with their relatives, that a van will accompany the truck on the 3,000km journey.

Kevin Twomey and his brother, Paul, who both hail from Cúil Aodha, will be driving Paul’s van on the journey, while their dad, Paudie, and Tomás Hughes will be sharing driving duties on the truck from Christy Lucey Transport in Ballymakeera.

“’There’s a lot after happening in a few short days since the effort got underway and while we initially thought it would be a chalenge to get a pallet or two of stuff but within hours we were getting pallets from everywhere.

"I spoke with my father, Paudie, who’s a truck driver, and he made a call and by that evening we had a truck,” said Kevin.

"We’re really grateful to Christy Lucey Transport because, thanks to them, we can get much needed material to the people in Ukraine.”

Tomás Hughes, also from Ballymakeera, who drives with Christy Lucey Transport, is also bound for the Ukraine border alongside Paudie..

"They will leave on Saturday and land in Le Havre on Sunday evening and from there it will take them a couple of days to drive across Europe to the Ukrainian border,” said Jimmy Lucey of Christy Lucey Transport.

As well as the battery packs, sleeping bags and ground mats, there’s medical products, hygiene products for young and old, nappies for infants.

“We got a lot of help from the likes of Rónan Twomey Precision Engineering and Cracked, a café, in Bandon while Cork Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher sourced some pallets for us. We spoke with County Council Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, and she secured the old Permanent TSB premises in Bandon which we used as a drop off point.”

Kevin’s aunt, Noirin Hamilton from Cúil Aodha, also got involved and she sourced some more pallets of material. Folláin Foods from Baile Mhúirne sorted out three pallets of material.

Where they're headed to is safe enough, said Kevin, but the Russian attack on the nuclear plant on Thursday is a source of concern. “We will be taking great care,” said Kevin. “It’s important to show the people of Ukraine that the people in Cork want to help and we’ve got a lot of material for them.”