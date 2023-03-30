Trish O’Neill is the Kanturk Person of the Month for March

Chris Hassett, Salesman of O’ Callaghan Toyota, Kanturk, presenting two sets of jerseys to Abhainn Dalla Ladies Football Club

Kanturk and District Community Council and Tina Dunstan of Cherry Blossoms, who sponsors all the awards, are delighted to announce the March person of the month award is Trish O’Neill.

Kanturk and District Community Council and Tina Dunstan of Cherry Blossoms, who sponsors all the awards, are delighted to announce the March person of the month award is Trish O’Neill.

An extremely popular and worthy winner, Trish is regularly out with the Tidy Towns. She keeps the grotto and surrounding areas in ‘immaculate’ condition for everyone in the community and others passing through to enjoy. A very deserving winner. Congratulations Trish O’Neill.

Meanwhile, Kanturk and District Community Council’s first Spring Market is on this Sunday, April 2 from 10am to 5pm. Extremely talented local people have lots to offer from jewellery, baking, crafts, face painting, raffles etc. The list is endless. Also, the Easter Bunny will be there for any child who wants a phgoto and a little treat, free.

A donation bucket will be discreetly there but no pressure to donate. Teas and coffee being served all day. Something for everyone so come on in for a browse and enjoy.

Social dancing with Dan continues every Tuesday night between 8pm and 10pm in the Edel Quinn Hall. Everyone welcome.

HOLY WEEK / EASTER Ceremonies 2023

HOLY Week / Easter ceremonies 2023 for the Parish of Kanturk and Lismire:

Penitential Service on Tuesday 4th April, Immaculate Conception Church Kanturk 7.30 pm (visiting priests will be available).

Confessions: Sunday 3rd April after 11am. Mass in Lismire, Monday 4th April after 10am Mass to 11am. Tuesday 5th April after 10am Mass to 11am. Wednesday 6th April after 10am Mass to 11am. Holy Saturday 8th April in Kanturk 12 Noon to 1pm.

Masses for Holy Week and Easter; Saturday 1st April, Vigil Mass for Palm Sunday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk at 6pm.

Sunday 2nd April, Palm Sunday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk, Masses at 10am and 12 noon.

St. Joseph’s Church Lismire, Mass at 11am.

Palms will be blessed at all Masses.

Monday 3rd to Wednesday 5th April, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Mass at 10am.

Holy Thursday 6th April, Maundy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk, at 7pm. Followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Repose until 9pm.

St. Joseph’s Church Lismire: Mass at 8pm.

Good Friday 7th April, Church of the Immaculate Conception Kanturk, Stations of the Cross at 12 Noon. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 4pm. Prayer around the Cross at 8pm.

St. Joseph’s Church Lismire: Stations of the Cross at 7.30 pm.

Holy Saturday 8th April, Church of the Immaculate Conception Kanturk, Blessing of the Easter Breakfast for the Polish and Eastern European Community at 11am.

Solemn Celebration of the Easter Vigil at 8pm, Church of the Immaculate Conception Kanturk.

Easter Sunday 9th April, Easter Day of the Lord’s Resurrection Church of the Immaculate Conception Kanturk, Masses 10am and 12 Noon.

St. Joseph’s Church, Lismire: Mass at 11am.

Great Results for rugby club

Our U14s travelled to Kinsale RFC on Saturday 25th March to play the semi final of South Munster League Cup. Both teams played a terrific game with the visitors coming away with the spoils. Final score Kinsale 10 Kanturk 19.

They now qualify for the final with details to be announced. Tries from Ryan McMahon, Cormac Lee and Rhys Casey. Ronan Dillon kicked 2 conversions.

And to cap a tremendous season, Kanturk’s 18.5’s won the Munster Provincial Boys Club Bowl Final against Youghal on Sunday. A cracker of a game from both teams with our boys coming out on top. Final score Kanturk 29 Youghal 14. Tries from Michael Lane, Aidan O’Dwyer, Jack Harrington and Ethan Hourigan. Kajus kicked 3 conversions and also slotted over a penalty.

Heading up the Youth Rugby Programme and Vice Chairman of Kanturk RFC, Mike Murphy said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with the results this weekend. It once again highlights the seriousness of our Mini and Youth programmes at the club and builds a wonderful foundation for players moving up into the Senior team. All new players of any ability are most welcome to the club!

Tony Daly, president of Kanturk, also added: ‘following on from our youngsters’ success, we now have a huge game coming up this Sunday 2nd April when our Senior team take on Kinsale at 2.30pm at Kanturk Rugby Club. This will be for the Junior team play-off for promotion to Munster Division One. Everyone will be welcome. I know that Kinsale will be bringing a massive crowd of supporters so please come to the club and support your team’.

Flower and Garden Club

Kanturk Flower and Garden Club will meet on Wednesday 5th April in the Temperance Hall, Strand Street at 8pm with guest speaker Kevin Begley of Coolwater Garden, Fedamore, Co. Limerick who will give a talk on ‘Goodbye Lawn – Hello Pond’.

Everyone welcome, admission only €5 and this will include refreshments, which will be served.

In GAA, Weather Limits Fixtures

Over the past week a number of underage fixtures were cancelled due to inclement weather along with the sudden passing of Teddy Feehen, RIP.

Kanturk did get to play Newcestown in the Cork Credit Unions football league on Saturday last and two late goals by the visiting side tilted the tie in their favour 0-08 to Newcestown’s 3-09.

Attention turns to the Red FM hurling league with a home tie against Erins Own on Sunday 2nd April at 11.30am.

The Killeagh tie, which was postponed last week, is provisionally down for Wednesday 5th April, but with a Cork Credit Unions football league tie 24 hours later it’s possible one will change.

At Juvenile level, Kanturk have an U14 hurling league tie away to Millstreet on Thursday 30th March at 6.30pm and follow with an away U16 hurling league tie on Sunday 2nd April.

With the inclement weather expected over three days this week all fixtures must carry a health warning.

Scoil Mhuire Basketball Town League

THE Scoil Mhuire Town League will take place next week.

Primary schools will battle it out in the hopes of winning our SMK Town League trophy as well as the Most Valuable Player trophy. Can anyone topple the reigning champions from Meelin?

Daffodil Day THANKS

Marion and Helen, who hosted a coffee morning in the Temperance Hall in aid of Daffodil Day on Friday last would like to thank all who attended to support the day and also thanks to everyone who baked and supplied all the gorgeous buns and cakes on the day.

They raised over €2,000 for the Irish Cancer Society.