Tributes for much-loved garda Paudie Twohig (44) who died days after the birth of his second child

Paudie (right) with friends and colleagues Gda Conor Farrell, Gda Donncha O’Brien and Sgt John Kelly participating in the 2014 Ring of Kerry Cycle. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Garda Diane Collins, wife of the late Garda Paudie Twohig, placing his hat and a kiss on his coffin during the funeral with Sgt in Charge Dermot O'Connell, and Chief Supt Kerry Division Eileen Foster at the Killarney Garda Station on Tuesday. Photo: Michelle Cooper Galvin

A dark cloud hangs over Cork and Kerry this week following the tragic news that much-loved Garda Paudie Twohig has lost his brave battle against cancer just over four months on from his shock diagnosis.

However, the much-loved husband, father, friend and colleague will live on forever through all those who loved him, not least his two beautiful daughters and his wife. Despite a tough battle with cancer, the determined father and husband fought valiantly to stay with his family for the birth of his daughter.

Olivia Hope Paud Twohig, named in honour of her father, was born on Tuesday last, August 27. On Sunday, Paudie lost his battle, just a day after the birthday of his beloved wife, Diane, who is also a much-loved and respected member of An Garda Síochána. Both Paudie and Diane are based in Killarney and live in Ballinagree, near Macroom, where Paudie is originally from.

Their colleagues gathered outside Killarney Garda Station on Tuesday to say goodbye to their beloved friend who made his final journey past his workplace and the town he had come to love. The people of Killarney had also come to love him. The respect and high esteem he was held in was shown not only by the guard of honour by his colleagues but by the local community, who stood in silence as Garda Twohig made a final journey back home to Ballinagree. His Funeral Mass took place on Wednesday in St John the Baptist Church in Ballinagree.

Garda Twohig met his beloved wife, Diane, from Limerick city, when she was stationed in Killarney, and they walked down the aisle in Killarney together in 2018. Their daughter, Tara Grace, turned two on June 13, celebrating one last birthday with her Dad. Their second daughter, Olivia, was born just days ago and, despite a difficult start to her life, she is thriving following a short stay in ICU due to a collapsed lung.

Paudie was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma on March 30 and, tragically, the cancer spread, but he spent much of his remaining time at home with his family before he passed away.

Diane shared their story on the Ryan Tubridy Show and with local media, showing her and Paudie’s bravery as they faced their difficult journey. She did so to promote ‘Behind the Mask’ a fundraising book for the Irish Cancer Society she had become involved in before Paudie became sick.

Once the news of the cancer battle broke, good wishes flowed in, showing the love for them within their communities in Cork and Kerry. This has sustained them throughout the past few months and now as Paudie is laid to rest.

His family and Diane have also nothing but praise for staff at Cork University Hospital, where Paudie was treated and where Olivia was born.

Among the tributes that have flown in, close friend Andrew Joy described the wonderful person that Paudie was, in a moving tribute to him. “Anyone who knew Paudie well didn’t take long to learn Paud had a problem with being on time,” he said. “His usual response was ‘10 minutes’ or ‘on the way’; we called this Twohig time. 7.30pm would turn into 8.30pm or later.

“His inability to keep time was outweighed by his ability to give time. Across every encounter, be it as friends, in his professional capacity, in sports and in his family, he gave himself totally.

“To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die. To Diane, Tara Grace, baby Olivia Hope, now it is our turn, his friends, to return that love and time freely given to us, to you.”

His sentiments were echoed by family and his colleagues, all of whom are heartbroken.