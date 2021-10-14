Tributes paid to star of iconic Sliabh Luachra recording, ‘I gCnoc na Graí’

The 1985 recording by Tony MacMahon and Noel Hill in Dan Connell's pub has achieved iconic status

THE night Tony MacMahon and Noel Hill played for sets in Dan Connell’s famous pub in Knocknagree is like the GPO on Easter Monday in 1916.

If all the people that say they were there were actually present, it would have required the concert ground in Slane to hold the multitude.

That magical night in the famous hostelry was called to mind this week as one of the two musicians, Tony MacMahon, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Though a Clare man, MacMahon, who was 82 when he died, would have easily have qualified for honorary citizenship of Sliabh Luachra such was his mastery of the tunes from the famously musical region.

So said Eoin Stan O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra’s official Traditional Music officer, as he paid tribute to the Clare musician’s contribution to the region’s musical heritage.

“There was something magical about ‘I gCnoc na Graí’,” he said.

“It was a combination of the musicians and the dancers in a live setting and the appreciation that there is in Sliabh Luachra for that contributed to a very special atmosphere which could be felt in the playing,” he said.

“It definitely caught the live element, the musicians and the dancers playing and dancing live and the sheer intensity of it.”

Eoin remembers someone coming into his father’s bakery shortly after the album was recorded in 1985 and talking about how he was there that night.

“I was only nine or 10 at the time,” he recalled.

“Tony MacMahon was a sublime musician, he was a real purist,” said Eoin. “You could call him Bach, who wrote and performed spiritual music, compared to Paddy Moloney who was like Handel, who brought the music into a concert format.”

‘I gCnoc na Graí’ is acknowledged as one a handful of truly iconic traditional music recordings.

“Tony MacMahon played ‘Port na bPúcaí’ on the album, it’s a slow air and a haunting one at that.

“That will be the definitive recording of that piece of music,” said Eoin.

Tony MacMahon’s funeral service takes place on Sunday next.