Tributes paid following death of retired Macroom Garda superintendent Mick Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of the former Garda Superintendent in Macroom, Mick Fitzpatrick.

Mick Fitzpatrick died on New Years Day while a patient in CUH. Mr Fitzpatrick had spent his working life in the Gardaí, including a spell as a Detective Sergeant in the Drugs Unit in Cork City. He had served in Cork before being stationed in Burnfoot, Co. Donegal. He returned to Cork where he was first promoted to Sergeant and then became a detective. He served as an Inspector in Cork before being promoted to the rank of Superintendent and his first posting at that level was to Listowel in Co. Kerry. He eventually transferred to Macroom where he served until his retirement.