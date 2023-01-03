Tributes paid following death of retired Macroom Garda superintendent Mick Fitzpatrick

The late Mick Fitzpatrick spent his working life in the Gardaí.
Tributes have been paid to a retired Garda superintendent whose death occurred at the weekend in Cork University Hospital.
Mick Fitzpatrick died on New Years Day while a patient in CUH. Mr Fitzpatrick had spent his working life in the Gardaí, including a spell as a Detective Sergeant in the Drugs Unit in Cork City. He had served in Cork before being stationed in Burnfoot, Co. Donegal. He returned to Cork where he was first promoted to Sergeant and then became a detective. He served as an Inspector in Cork before being promoted to the rank of Superintendent and his first posting at that level was to Listowel in Co. Kerry. He eventually transferred to Macroom where he served until his retirement.
The late Mr Fitzpatrick lived in Adelaide Street in Cork and is survived by his wife Colette and his children, Oliver and Ella Rose, and wider family.
Cllr Ted Lucey, a member of Macroom/Millstreet Municipal District Council, described the lateGarda as ‘very open and friendly’.
“When I was a member of the old Town Couincil and the traffic committee we had regular meetings with Superintendent Fitzpatrick – he was always very obliging and his door was always open.
"I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to his family and friends on his untimely passing.”
The deceased retired Garda’s remains will lie in repose in Crowley’s Funeral Home in Ballincollig on Tuesday from 6-7.30pm before Requiem Mass on Wednesday at the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Clogheen at 1pm.