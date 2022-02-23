Treatment plant boost for Boherbue housing

THE lack of a modern waste water treatment plant which has hindered the expansion of North Cork village, Boherbue, is a problem which is on the verge of being resolved following the approval of planning permission for the facility by Cork County Council

Irish Water has confirmed that a modern waste water treatment plant is to be built in the village and that work is likely to start in the coming weeks following the confirmation of the grant of planning permission.

Local Fine Gael representative, Cllr. John Paul O’Shea, has expresed his delight with the news.

“This will now allow Irish Water to proceed with the upgrade which has funding set aside as part of the Irish Water Capital Programme.

“Boherbue is a growing village and needs this upgrade so existing estates within the village can be fully completed and new houses or refurbishments within the village can be accommodated within the new and expanded Waste Water Treatment Plant.”

The Boherbue Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade envisages the construction of new inlet works, new storm overflow and a flow splitting chamber as well new aeration and settlement tanks. A cloth filter structure is to be installed as well as a new storm tank, new sludge drying beds as well as all associated tanks and facilities.

The complex will also include an admin and welfare kiosk and will be powered to some extent by 150kw of photovoltaic solar panels in the south eastern part of the site.

An exact timeline and funding allocation hasn’t yet been made by Irish Water for the project but Cllr. O’Shea believes that the commencement of work on the project is imminent.

The lack of a modern waste water treatment plant in the village was highlighted in 2020 when planning permission sought by Charleville based Firgrove Developments for a further 14 houses on existing foundations was refused in October 2020.

The Beeches had originally been intended as a 66 house development during the boom years of the early 2000’s but the housing crisis at the end of that decade had led it to become a ghost estate until Firgrove Developments took over the project. Now 52 houses have been completed at the site.

The reasons given by the Council for the refusal of the application for the final 14 houses on the Beeches was that the current waste water treatment plant in Boherbue was ‘hydraulically overloaded’ and didn’t have sufficient capacity to cater for the proposed.

The Council planners also said the Boherbue Waste Water Treatment Plant was ‘non compliant t with the conditions of its discharge licence, the proposed development is considered to be premature and would also contravene policy objective WS 3-1 Wastewater Disposal b) of the Cork County Development Plan 2014’.

“The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

A related issue which has also hampered the development of housing in the area is the threat posed to the Blackwater Special Area of Conservation and, in particular, the habitat of the fresh water pearl mussel if further development went ahead without there being an upgraded waste water treatment plant in Boherbue.

In September 2021, Irish Water pleaded guilty at a sitting of Dublin District Court to contaminating the habitat of the endangered freshwater pearl mussel in a conservation area along the Brogeen River in a prosecution brought by the EPA.

The company admitted eight counts of breaching the terms of its licence in connection with levels of ammonia and orthophosphate from the Boherbue wastewater treatment plant.

The court heard that the level of ammonia discharged into the river was not supposed to exceed 0.5mg per litre, as stated in the plant’s licence, but it has been seven times that over the last four years.

The court also heard that upgrade works should have been completed by 2014. That deadline was pushed back to 2019 and again to 2021 and Irish Water had been fined €4000 for the delay in upgrading the waste water treatment plant.