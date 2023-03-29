Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.2°C Dublin

Trail of car treasures support the Millstreet vintage run

Alfie Cooney, Rathcoole and his 1960 Consul attending the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Helen O'Leary, Farran takes time out at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Florence Murphy and Mary Muillane, Roskeen at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Ted Dineen and Paddy Murphy, Millstreet supporting the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Organisers and friends of the Johnny Hickey Memorial Millstreet Vintage Car Run supporting Tubrid Well. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Sarah, Brendan and Margaret Shanahan at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand
The O'Riordan clan from Coachford, Tom, Aoife, John and Danielle participated in the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Denis O'Callaghan, Kiskeam and his 1967 Mercedes Benz at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand
John and Sally Filby, Boherbue came along to the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Noreen and Paddy Buckley, Banteer enjoying a Cuppa at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Bernie O'Sullivan, Mallow and his 1990 Toyota MR2 at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

Alfie Cooney, Rathcoole and his 1960 Consul attending the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Alfie Cooney, Rathcoole and his 1960 Consul attending the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Helen O'Leary, Farran takes time out at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

Helen O'Leary, Farran takes time out at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

Florence Murphy and Mary Muillane, Roskeen at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Florence Murphy and Mary Muillane, Roskeen at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Ted Dineen and Paddy Murphy, Millstreet supporting the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Ted Dineen and Paddy Murphy, Millstreet supporting the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Organisers and friends of the Johnny Hickey Memorial Millstreet Vintage Car Run supporting Tubrid Well. Picture John Tarrant

Organisers and friends of the Johnny Hickey Memorial Millstreet Vintage Car Run supporting Tubrid Well. Picture John Tarrant

Sarah, Brendan and Margaret Shanahan at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

Sarah, Brendan and Margaret Shanahan at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

The O'Riordan clan from Coachford, Tom, Aoife, John and Danielle participated in the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

The O'Riordan clan from Coachford, Tom, Aoife, John and Danielle participated in the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

Denis O'Callaghan, Kiskeam and his 1967 Mercedes Benz at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

Denis O'Callaghan, Kiskeam and his 1967 Mercedes Benz at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

John and Sally Filby, Boherbue came along to the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

John and Sally Filby, Boherbue came along to the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Noreen and Paddy Buckley, Banteer enjoying a Cuppa at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Noreen and Paddy Buckley, Banteer enjoying a Cuppa at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Bernie O'Sullivan, Mallow and his 1990 Toyota MR2 at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

Bernie O'Sullivan, Mallow and his 1990 Toyota MR2 at the Millstreet Vintage Run. Picture John Tarrant

/

Alfie Cooney, Rathcoole and his 1960 Consul attending the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

Classic gems from the past decorated the Cork and Kerry county bounds for the Millstreet Vintage Club promoted Johnny Hickey Memorial Car Vintage Run.

Though the weather was changeable, 95 cars from across the South West Region convened for a picturesque drive along either side of the county bounds.

The occasion remembered a loyal clubman, Johnny, who was a founding member and former Chairman of Millstreet Vintage Club, a highly respected person both within the club and beyond including a long time involvement with Millstreet Pipe Band.

Club PRO Bernard Crowley expressed thanks to all involved in contributing to a hugely successful event.

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

“A fantastic number of 95 cars participated, thanks to each and everyone for making the trip to Millstreet. The cars were led out by the Millstreet Pipe Band with whom Johnny Hickey was an active member of for many years”, he said.

Proceeds from the Car Run will boost the upkeep of Tubrid Well, a well known location for young and old to convene and pay the rounds. Tubrid is the second largest well in Britain and Ireland, 40 feet in diameter as an abundance of clear spring water gushes up all seasons of the year from a source that supplies Millstreet Town and its hinterland.

Thanks were extended to patrons supporting the Car Run, a special mention and thanks were extended to all the marshalls, bike marshalls, Registration/Sign On crew, Route Layout/Arrowing Crew.

“We wish to thank all help,Millstreet Pipe Band, An Garda Síochána, Humphrey Healy and Caroline of The Bridge Bar Millstreet for looking after us all so well. Also thanks to Noel C Duggans for providing a Top Class Car Park Facility, Garveys Super Valu Castleisland for looking after us on our Halfway Pitstop.”

Special mention was accorded to spot prizes provided by Colemans Millstreet,Tony O’Brien Master Butchers,The Pub Carriganima,Tim Lucey Car Sales,Dan Barry Crash Repairs,Willie and Ita Fitzgerald, Danny and Sheila Lane,and Bernard and Mary Crowley.

John O’Leary in his Honda Prelude who was the winner of the Johnny Hickey Memorial Cup

Privacy