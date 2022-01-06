Tractor run lands hefty cheque for air ambulance

Freemount Macra convened at the Rathcoole base of the Irish Community Air Ambulance to present €7,619, proceeds raised from their recent Tractor Run. Included are Donie Lucey, Air Ambulance; Ciara O'Sullivan, Bridanne O'Donoughue, Alan O'Sullivan, Thomas Geary, Danny Lane, Edel O'Sullivan, Moses Roche, Niall Flahive, Conor Hough, Aoife O'Connor, Dave Fenton, Seamus Murphy and Brendan Buckley. Picture John Tarrant

A massive display of tractors that embarked on a charity run helped generate €7,619 for Freemount Macra in support of the Irish CommunityAir Ambulance based at Rathcoole.

Club representatives convened in Rathcoole to formally present the proceeds to the worthy cause. Endorsing the fundraiser and thanking participants for their support, Irish Community Air Ambulance representative, Donie Lucey, described the run as ‘an unqualified success”.

“Time is the biggest priority when it comes to serious emergencies in the medical sphere; the helicopter offers a mobile intensive care unit by air, which will allow the safe transport of patients to a major hospital, saving time and lives,” he said.

During the past year, the Community Air Ambulance took delivery of the fastest civilian helicopter in the world, the Leonardo 109S helicopter offers more speed, greater patient comfort and it has the capacity to take on more fuel, increasing endurance and range at 300km/hour and is ideally suited to the provision of a rural Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

“It’s capable of flying the length of the country from Mizen to Malin Head in a little over 90 minutes. All involved in the organisation are hugely grateful to Freemount Macra for organising the event, bringing hope and medical expertise to someone in need in a community just like Freemount,” said Donie.

Freemount Macra Chairman Danny Lane applauded all involved in the fund raiser, the Tractor Run based in Lismire attracted a large entry from all over North Cork.

“There was an entry of 110 tractors and it made for an impressive run from Lismire to Newmarket, Kanturk, Kilbrin and Johnsbridge”, said Danny.