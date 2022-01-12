Town Park AGM put on hold

Eurovision winner Linda Martin has added her voice to the campaign against live hare coursing.

A large crowd turned out to protest against the partial closure of Millstreet Town Park to facilitate a coursing meeting held on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The park was partially closed from December 6 until January 1.

THE Annual General Meeting of Millstreet Town Park which was scheduled to take place this week has been postponed until a later date due to increased numbers of COVID-19 infections in the community.

The AGM, at which a challenge was expected,to the current policy to partially close for more than three weeks the community owned park to facilitate a coursing meeting, was due to have been held on Tuesday, January 11.

But a notice was posted on local website, millstreet.ie, at the weekend to inform locals of the postponement.

“Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the AGM of Millstreet Town Park will not take place in January 2022.

“When restrictions are lifted and when it’s safe to hold a meeting a new date will be advised in due course.”

The news of the postponement came as the campaign against the partial closure of the park to facilitate the event organised by Millstreet Coursing Club has been boosted by the endorsement by Eurovision Song Contest winner Linda Martin.

In response to a tweet from an account named Millstreet - No Animal Abuse - Protect our Park, Linda Martin said she supported their cause ‘absolutely - hare coursing should be banned’.