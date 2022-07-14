Tory chaos in Britain highlights need for Irish unity talks – Cork Sinn Féin candidate

The Sinn Féin candidate in Cork North West, Liadh Ní Riada, has added her voice to calls for a Citizens Assembly on the question of Irish unity.

The ongoing chaos in the British Government arising out of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol highlights the need for a Citizens Assembly to focus on the possibilities for Irish Unity, Cork North West’s Sinn Féin candidate, Liadh Ní Riada, has suggested.

Ms Ní Riada said that the British Government’s approach to Brexit had led to a new drive by the Scottish Government, led by the Scottish Nationalist Party, to seek a second independence referendum in that country.

“We have all watched the chaos in the British Tory party in recent months, limping from scandal to scandal,” she said.

"This, along with their disastrous approach to Brexit has seen the Scottish Government take action and commence measures for an Independence Referendum.

“I believe the Irish Government should now be looking at ways to facilitate a similar process here via establishing a Citizens Assembly on Unity.

"Such a Citizens Assembly would see citizens from all backgrounds from across the 32 Counties coming together to discuss what a United Ireland would look like.

“It’s clear that the conversation around Irish reunification has taken off and I believe it is crucial for the government to establish a Citizens Assembly on Unity in order to ensure that everyone has their voice and concerns heard ahead of such a referendum.”

At a recent public meeting held by the campaign group Ireland’s Future in Cork, there was an attendance of around 100 people at a city centre hotel to hear arguments for unity from a panel of speakers.