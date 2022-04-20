Top of Coom invite still open for Ed Sheeran

Dan Kelleher and Joe Kelly pictured at the Top of Coom - the picture which prompted Ed Sheeran's interest in viisiting Ireland's highest pub.

THE invitation to Ed Sheeran to call in and play a few songs in the Top of Coom, Ireland’s highest pub, is still open, Eileen Creedon, the hostelry’s proprietor, told The Corkman this week.

The singer songwriter whose song ‘Shape of You’ was a worldwide hit last year was expected to call to the pub during his last tour of Ireland after he had seen a viral video from the iconic tavern featuring three local characters feeding porter to a lamb at the counter.

He mentioned seeing this video during an appearance on the Late Late Show and suggested that he might call to the pub when he played Cork shortly afterwards.

However the promised visit never materialised though the expectation that he might arrive did lead to several teenagers making the trek to the pub which is 1045 feet above sea level only for their hopes of seeing the ginger haired troubadour to be dashed.

“He’s more than welcome to call in and play a few songs,” Eileen Creedon told The Corkman on Wednesday.

Anticipation of Sheeran’s appearances in Páirc Uí Chaoimh have been slightly overshadowed in recent weeks by the controversy surrounding the location of the forthcoming Munster Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry.

However, in Dublin this week, the location of that match, whether it be in Páirc Uí Rinn, Killarney or, for that matter, Thomond Park, was not the burning question.

That surrounded what fans who have bought tickets in their thousands for Sheeran’s five Irish gigs could expect when he steps on to the stage in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Thursday night.

According to gig promoter, Peter Aiken, fans will be able to get closer to Ed Sheeran than they will have been to any other major star in any gig previously. He described the set up for the gig as ‘spectacular’.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen everything, it’s in the round and all bells and whistles!

“It’s going to be so different to anything he’s ever done before!”