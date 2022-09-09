‘Together in the Castle’ event planned for Mallow on Sunday put back by a week following Status Yellow rain warning

Met Eireann has forecast heavy rainfall for Sunday, which the forecaster said could cause disruption and localised flooding.

A mental health awareness event planned for the grounds of Mallow Castle this coming Sunday has temporarily fallen victim to the predictably unpredictable Irish weather.

The aptly named ‘Together at the Castle’, a joint venture between Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare (HSE), Mallow Chamber, Cork County Council and mental health organisations Shine and See Change, was scheduled to take place at the castle on Sunday from 1pm-5pm.

However, it has now been moved to the following Sunday following the issuing of a weather warning on Friday morning by Met Eireann for the latter part of the weekend.

While the forecaster predicted Saturday looked set to be a mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine and temperatures ranging between 18-20 degrees, the outlook for Sunday paints a much bleaker picture.

Met Eireann has issued a yellow rain alert for the entire country for Sunday, coming into force from 2am up until midnight.

The meteorological service said rain would extend nationwide, turning heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding that may cause some disruption.

In statement issued on Friday morning, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said that following consultation with its partners the decision had been taken to reschedule Together at the Castle to Sunday week.

Martin Ryan, HSE resource officer for Suicide Prevention, said the decision had been taken in light of the adverse weather conditions forecast for Sunday and public safety concerns.

“We want to people to enjoy the event in comfort, including all of the planned activities. So, it is with deep regret we must change the date, but we feel it’s in the best interest of the general public,” said Mr Ryan.

“Together at the Castle will now take place on Sunday, September 18 from 1pm-5pm.”

It will feature a diverse range of entertainment, recreational activities, workshops and information stands, all of which will be provided by local community groups and other relevant organisations.

The president of Mallow Chamber, Sharon Cregg, said she welcomed the opportunity to work alongside the other partners in highlighting the local services that provide support for mental health and wellbeing.

“I’m very excited to bring this event to Mallow. It’s all about creating awareness for all people and highlighting mental health supports, information and education. It will be a day for all the family with lots of fun activities, workshops and entertainment included,” said Ms Cregg.