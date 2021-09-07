Toastmasters all set for Zoom-in

Gearing up for the new Speakeasy Toastmasters season are Michael Cronin, Verna and Jillian Harris and Maire Fitzpatrick.

Speakeasy Toastmasters begins its new season of meetings on the ZOOM platform on this Thursday night, September 9 at 8pm.

At a time when many organisations fade away after a 10 year existence, Speakeasy is now in its 28th year, continuing to achieve its aims of enabling and empowering members to communicate with confidence.

In an era when digital media is omnipotent, the need for oral communication skills has never been greater. The value of one on one communication, strong presentation skills and “good old fashioned” public speaking ability are at a premium - at work, at home and in the community.

As online meetings and education has been the reality in recent times, Speakeasy provides the opportunity to acquire and sharpen the necessary skill sets. Speakeasy Toastmasters, through its communication and leadership programme, enables members to master all of the necessary skills.

January is usually the time for resolutions to change or “improve”. September may well be a more appropriate time. The evenings are closing in and many people’s thoughts turn towards adult education and personal development classes. You get a three months headstart and you overcome the post Christmas slump.

Many people cite fear as an obstacle when challenged with speaking in public. In Toastmasters, they learn by doing, with the assistance and encouragement of fellow club members. S.T. embody the words of the American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson - “Once you do the thing you fear, the death of fear is certain”.

Speakeasy Toastmasters meet on a fortnightly basis, from September to June. Members present speeches and fulfill other meeting roles. Guests are always welcome at meetings and are never coerced to speak, unless they wish to do so. If acquiring improved communication skills are among your goals or perhaps you are curious about meetings or even looking for a good night’s entertainment, why not pay a visit without leaving your home.

Future events will include the Annual Humorous Speech and Table Topics Night. As the community reopens, Speakeasy plans to resume “live” meetings in the near future.

In the meantime, the virtual room is ready, the speeches are prepared as members wait for the starter’s pistol for the first meeting of the season on this Thursday night. Zoom in and witness the entertainment. To join please sign in by 7.50pm. The Meeting ID is 88177189190 and Passcode is 339863.

For more information about the Club, visit speakeasytoastmasters.com or Facebook. Alternatively, contact Club PRO, Pat Sexton - 086 156 4567.