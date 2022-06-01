‘Tinder for Cows’ service yielding eye-catching results

A matchmaking service dubbed as ‘Tinder for Cows’ is improving farms’ performances and significantly reducing each cow’s environmental footprint – or hoofprint, to be more precise.

Sire Advice allows farmers to swipe left or right and find their cows’ perfect mates, thus producing offspring that, in turn, delivers more valuable milk, according to those behind the initiative.

The service works through the ICBF1 national database, which includes information on an animal’s weight, fertility, ancestry, and milk production and quality, allowing farmers to match the right cow with the right bull.

This information can then be transmitted to farmer-used apps and AI technician devices to ensure the best and balanced matings are made by Irish dairy females.

More than 4,000 farmers currently use it through the HerdPlus service, developed by Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and based on research by Fermoy-based VistaMilk.

“It might sound amusing to have a service which is a sort of Tinder for cows, but the technology delivers very serious economic, social, and environmental benefits,” said VistaMilk director Donagh Berry.

“Breeding programmes are, by their very nature, ‘cumulative and permanent’. VistaMilk’s research has already proven that by adopting best practice in this area of farming, we can increase productivity and profitability while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint of Irish dairy produce.

“Our findings to date show that these breeding activities alone are reducing emissions per litre of milk by close to one per cent per annum, with a 14-per-cent reduction in the last two decades.”

“HerdPlus has benefits across both the beef and dairy industries,” said the ICBF’s Dan O’Riordan. “By generating higher genetic merit females for farmers, this will help future dairy profitability and help breed more sustainable dairy cows for future generations, with a reduced impact on the environment.

“The new beef-on-dairy mating options in Sire Advice will help maximise the beef potential of dairy-beef calves born and will facilitate better overall integration of the dairy and beef systems in Ireland.

“For consumers, it means they continue to have access to high-quality, affordable, nutritious dairy and beef products secure in the knowledge that they are produced sustainably.

“And let’s not forget the cows themselves – they are more efficient, more productive and individually emit less biogenic methane per litre of milk thus helping to achieve the nation’s climate goals.”