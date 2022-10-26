Tina’s silver medal in Budva puts fighter back in hat for Paris!

22 October 2022; Christina Desmond of Ireland, left, in action against Ani Hovsepyan of Armenia in their light middleweight 70kg final during the EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 at Budva Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

22 October 2022; Christina Desmond of Ireland, with her silver medal in the light middleweight 70kg final during the EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 at Budva Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

TINA Desmond, newly crowned European silver medallist, was on her way home to Cill na Martra for a jubilant celebration of her boxing exploits in Montenegro when The Corkman finally caught up with her.

The light middle weight boxer admitted she was ‘absolutely wrecked’ following her amazing run in Budva, where she had been a late call up to the Irish team but was sure she would get through the homecoming being planned in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village.

“I was mad to take it,” she said, reminded of her unexpected call to join the Irish squad following the withdrawal of the original boxer, Lisa O’Rourke, due to a hand injury.

“I was tipping away but I’m not funded under the Elite programme so I’m not full-time,” she said.

Tina had recently boxed with her club in England and was happy with her performance so when the call came to join the team she was up in Dublin sparring the very next day.

When it came to travelling to Budva, she had that amazing run of performances, particularly her semi-final win over Melissa Gemini of Italy.

“I was happy with my performances but I was a little disappointed as well,” she said, reflecting on her split decision loss to her Armenian rival in the final.

While this performance in the European Championships puts Tina’s name back in the hat for a shot at competing at the Paris Olympics in just under two year’s time, there’s still a hard road ahead if she wants to follow in the footsteps of the many Irish boxing Olympians that have preceded her.

“Next year is a qualifying year for Paris so it would mean competing in the European Championships again,” she said.

Tina, who is a member of the Gardaí stationed in Dungarvan, added that it was becoming increasingly difficult and that a choice might have to be made at some stage to go for Paris or not.

But for the moment the fighter from Cúl a’Bhuacaigh in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí was looking forward to the celebrations in Cill na Martra.

“I heard there were people in the pub in Cill na Martra watching the fights on Friday and Saturday,” she said. “It was a great encouragement altogether.”

Though Christina was far from home for the past week, she still was able to tweet her own encouragement for her twin brother, Micheál, who plays for Cill na Martra, who emerged as the top scorer from play and overall in the just concluded Premier Intermediate Championship.

Unfortunately, Cill na Martra didn’t make the decider in that tournament.

Tina’s silver medal will be a boost to the Gaeltacht community as it faces into the winter.