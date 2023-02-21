Cork

Time for St Kevin’s and Milford Camogie Club to celebrate triumphs of past few years

Jim, Cathy, Kaylee and Eddie Broderick were at the celebrations for St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club. Expand
Jim, Cathy, Kaylee and Eddie Broderick were at the celebrations for St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club. Expand
The Geary family from Milford, Rose, Pat, Oran and Jenna celebrated with the St.Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club in KLiscarroll. Expand
The Newmans from Milford, Patrick, Mary, Paddy and Darragh celebrated with St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club in Liscarroll. Expand
Cian and James Lawlee were at the St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club victory celebration in Liscarroll. Expand
The O'Connell family from Milford, Conor, Cian, Aaron, Caoinhe,Bridget and Pat were celebrating with St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club in Liscarroll. Expand
The Goold family of Darren, James, Mary, Jimmy and Joanne pictured at the St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club celebration in Liscarroll. Expand
The Buckley family, Milford, Billy snr., and jnr., with Sandra and Faye were at the GAA celebration at the Old Walls Liscarroll. Expand
The Daly family from Milford celebrated with the St Kevin''s juvenile club and the Camogie Club at the Old Walls, Liscarroll. Expand
The Hayes family Milford were at the St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club celebrations at the Old Walls in Liscarroll. Expand
Tommy and Lilian Walsh with Thomas pictured at the celebration for St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club. Expand
The Hogenes family, Alex and Colette with Luke and Ryan were at the St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie celebration in ,Liscarroll. Expand
Claire, Paddy and Dave Hannigan were at the St. Kevin's and Milford Camogie celebration at Liscarroll. Expand
Rowan and Ger Collins pictured at the St. Kevin's and Milford Camogie Club celebration in Liscarroll. Expand
The Milford Camogie Club's winning u/15 team with Tim O'Mahony. Expand
The O'Briens of Milford, Charlie, Aoife, Catherine, Emma and Mike pictured at the St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club celebrations in Liscarroll. Expand
The O'Learys, Aisling, Denis and Meabh were at the St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie Club celebrations in Liscarroll. Expand
The Milford u13 Avondhu Camogie champions with Tim O'Mahony. Expand
The Milford Camogie Club's u/14 League runners-up. Expand

Mike McGrath

The spotlight was turned on the Milford/Ballyclough Juvenile GAA Club, known as St. Kevin’s and Milford Camogie Club on last Friday night when the teams, parents and supporters gathered at the Old Walls venue in Liscarroll to celebrate the club’s victories over the past years.

It was a real family occasion, and the excitement was palpable as the capacity attendance saw the boys and girls of the various successful teams receive their medals from Cork and Newtownshandrum hurling star Tim O’Mahony.

They included the St. Kevin’s Club winning teams. The u/12’s, Cork County Hurling Champions in 2021 and the u/13’s and u/15’s hurling plate winners in 2022. The Ballyclough u/12 and u13 football teams also received their trophies for victories last year. Milford's Fionn O'Shea was deemed the most improved player of the year and received a special award in recognition of this.

The girls of Milford Camogie Club also had a year of wonderful success with their u.12’s, while their u/13’s took the Avondhu championship. Their under 14’s were runners-up in the League. The club’s u/15’s won the Avondhu Championship to crown another great year for this very successful club.

St. Kevin’s was founded in 2012, and is an amalgamation of the GAA Clubs of the North Cork villages of Milford and Ballyclough. It came about because of declining numbers in both villages, that prevented each one from fielding an individual team. The committee members from both villages cmae together and decided to pool their resources. And so St. Kevin’s came into being. The committee that that founded the club were Sean O Gorman and Eamon Murphy from Milford and Teddy O’Shea and Triona O;Flynn from Ballyclough.

St. Kevin’s was selected as a mutual umbrella name between both villages and club colours are both represented on the jerseys. St Kevin’s has approximately fifty players combined between u11 and u19.The club has had a number of successes down through the years and hopefully many more to come.

