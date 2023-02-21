Time for St Kevin’s and Milford Camogie Club to celebrate triumphs of past few years

The Hogenes family, Alex and Colette with Luke and Ryan were at the St. Kevin's/Milford Camogie celebration in ,Liscarroll.

The Buckley family, Milford, Billy snr., and jnr., with Sandra and Faye were at the GAA celebration at the Old Walls Liscarroll.

The spotlight was turned on the Milford/Ballyclough Juvenile GAA Club, known as St. Kevin’s and Milford Camogie Club on last Friday night when the teams, parents and supporters gathered at the Old Walls venue in Liscarroll to celebrate the club’s victories over the past years.

It was a real family occasion, and the excitement was palpable as the capacity attendance saw the boys and girls of the various successful teams receive their medals from Cork and Newtownshandrum hurling star Tim O’Mahony.

They included the St. Kevin’s Club winning teams. The u/12’s, Cork County Hurling Champions in 2021 and the u/13’s and u/15’s hurling plate winners in 2022. The Ballyclough u/12 and u13 football teams also received their trophies for victories last year. Milford's Fionn O'Shea was deemed the most improved player of the year and received a special award in recognition of this.

The girls of Milford Camogie Club also had a year of wonderful success with their u.12’s, while their u/13’s took the Avondhu championship. Their under 14’s were runners-up in the League. The club’s u/15’s won the Avondhu Championship to crown another great year for this very successful club.

St. Kevin’s was founded in 2012, and is an amalgamation of the GAA Clubs of the North Cork villages of Milford and Ballyclough. It came about because of declining numbers in both villages, that prevented each one from fielding an individual team. The committee members from both villages cmae together and decided to pool their resources. And so St. Kevin’s came into being. The committee that that founded the club were Sean O Gorman and Eamon Murphy from Milford and Teddy O’Shea and Triona O;Flynn from Ballyclough.

St. Kevin’s was selected as a mutual umbrella name between both villages and club colours are both represented on the jerseys. St Kevin’s has approximately fifty players combined between u11 and u19.The club has had a number of successes down through the years and hopefully many more to come.