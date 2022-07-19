Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 25.4°C Dublin

Thunder warning for Cork and other counties

Thunder storm warnings are in place for Tuesday for Cork and 12 other counties. Expand

Close

Thunder storm warnings are in place for Tuesday for Cork and 12 other counties.

Thunder storm warnings are in place for Tuesday for Cork and 12 other counties.

Thunder storm warnings are in place for Tuesday for Cork and 12 other counties.

corkman

Jack Butler

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for Tuesday afternoon for several counties including Cork, following Monday’s record high temperatures.

As part of a Status Yellow warning issued to 13 counties along the South, East and Midlands regions as well as Donegal,

it is expected that there will be thunderstorm activity with localised downpours, with the chance of flooding. The warning is to remain in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

The warning comes following temperatures of over 33°C being recorded in the Phoenix Park on Monday – the highest recorded in over a century.

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

The heatwave is expected to end on Tuesday, though with temperature warnings still remaining in place in Leinster.

Privacy