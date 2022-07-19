Thunder warning for Cork and other counties

Thunder storm warnings are in place for Tuesday for Cork and 12 other counties.

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for Tuesday afternoon for several counties including Cork, following Monday’s record high temperatures.

As part of a Status Yellow warning issued to 13 counties along the South, East and Midlands regions as well as Donegal,

it is expected that there will be thunderstorm activity with localised downpours, with the chance of flooding. The warning is to remain in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

The warning comes following temperatures of over 33°C being recorded in the Phoenix Park on Monday – the highest recorded in over a century.

The heatwave is expected to end on Tuesday, though with temperature warnings still remaining in place in Leinster.