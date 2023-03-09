Thriving Millstreet therapy centre celebrates first year in business

Lifelong friends Alice O’Brien and Sharon Bailey made their dream to open a private psychotherapy practice in Millstreet a reality just over a year ago.

Both from North Cork, they began their careers in the Cork Mental Health Services on the same day 23 years ago. Just newly qualified and full of enthusiasm at that stage, they are still as young at heart and full of passion for helping their clients now in their own practice.

The success of their practice is a testament to their years of experience and qualifications. In just one year they have built a private client base while they continue to work in the HSE. Private appointments are available in the evenings and at weekends to suit the needs of their clients. They are very grateful to their families who have encouraged and supported them, not just in the last year but over their entire careers. Working, studying and raising families is no easy feat, and they certainly couldn’t have achieved it on their own.

“We are celebrating our first successful year in business together – and we’re expanding and re-branding. Our new name Churchview Therapies encompasses the new holistic nature of the practice,” explains AliceO’Brien.

“We have added Kinesiology as another offering here and we welcome Claire O’Leary to our team” she added.

Alice and Sharon agree that we are very fortunate in the North Cork area to have a great variety of practising therapists offering a wide range of treatment modalities.

“It is important to reach out, do your research and find the modality and therapist that best suits your own needs” says Sharon.

“We have our own areas of expertise and we recognise that talk therapy is not for everyone. That is why we are thrilled that Kinesiologist Claire O’Leary has joined us at Churchview, Kinesiology can support the work we do and vice versa” she added.

Alice is a qualified Life Coach and EMDR therapist as well as having a Masters in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). You’ll find her on Instagram @Cbt_for_all, for free, evidence-based information on all things CBT and Mental Health. Another useful resource is Alice’s Podcast on Spotify also called cbt_for_all.

Also Master’s qualified in CBT and EMDR, Sharon has been working as a qualified Addiction Counsellor since 2001. With a Masters in Drug & Alcohol Policy, she works with people living with Dual Diagnosis - both an addiction and a serious mental illness. Most recently, she has been seconded to Social Inclusion and is now working with the homeless population. Her qualification in Clinical Supervision and Reflective Practice allows her to provide much needed help to other therapists, nurses, garda, teachers and first responders who need to be looked after – especially those in danger of compassion fatigue and burnout.

Having been drawn to kinesiology many years ago, Claire completed an intensive 2-year diploma at The Kinesiology College of Ireland in 2022. With well over 1,000 experience hours under her belt she is passionate about this holistic therapy which brings results to her clients in the area of improved energy, pain management, stress management and nutritional support. Non-invasive, yet hands-on, kinesiology combines Western techniques with Eastern medicine to find and work with the root cause of your discomfort, pain or emotional stress and works there to heal the whole person.

The Churchview Therapies team works discreetly with both adults and teenagers, helping people both in-person and virtually with issues such as depression, anxiety, phobias, trauma, behavioural and substance addictions, OCD, panic attacks, low self-esteem, health and social anxiety. “Not everyone who experiences difficulties with their mental health will have, or will go on to develop a mental illness. However, they may need the support and guidance of a qualified therapist in a confidential and non-judgemental environment”, Sharon explains.

Contact details for further information or appointments by email, phone or Instagram:

Email: churchviewpsychotherapies@yahoo.com | churchviewtherapies@yahoo.com

Phone: Alice on 086-1683518 / Sharon on 087-6737023 / Claire on 083-0099507