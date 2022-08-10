Three students in seminary from the Diocese of Cloyne

THERE are three students from the Diocese of Cloyne currently studying for the priesthood in St Patrick’s Seminary in Maynooth, a Diocescan spokesman confirmed to The Corkman on Wednesday.

The news comes as bishops in dioceses across the country have announced measures to cope with a growing shortage of priests.

Recently the Diocese of Kerry announced a change of Mass times in western Duhallow parishes. This adjustment was to reflect the fact that there would now only be four priests where there used to be five. The new weekend Mass rota necessitated the reduction in Masses and the changing of times, the schedule rotates our four priests around the five parishes, but it also has the flexibility to be covered by three priests in the event of Covid, illness or Holidays.

In the Diocese of Cork and Ross, the concept of families of parishes has been introduced by Bishop Fintan Gavin.

The diocese will have 16 families of parishes and each will be ministered to by a team of priests. Each priest will be resident in a particular parish but ministering across the whole family of parishes.

“Bringing parishes together as families of parishes presents an opportunity for much greater lay participation and shared leadership of parishes,” said Bishop Gavin in a statement.

“Initially, the team will consist of priests but I hope that lay leadership and more involvement will grow in time.

“It will involve parishes working much more closely together and sharing their gifts, talents and resources including their priests.

“The collaboration in families of parishes presents a great opportunity for parishes to prepare together for Baptism, Reconciliation, First Holy Communion, Confirmation and Marriage.

“In time, parish funeral ministry teams can work together across each family of parishes.”

At least five parishes in Cloyne are now without a resident priest and this means that priests in the town hubs of Mallow and Macroom have responsibility for saying Mass and officiating at religous ceremonies in those parishes.

“This system works reasonably well at present,” said Fr. Jim Moore, the Diocescan Secretary of the Diocese of Cloyne.

“There’s a good cohort of priests at present,” he said.

There are 60 priests working throughout the 46 parishes in Cloyne with another five fr0m the diocese working elsewhere, be it on assignment in Rome or another who is working as a chaplain with the British Army. There are ten permanent deacons and 20 retired priests.

It is understood that the Bishop of Cloyne, Dr. William Crean will be announcing new assignments for priests in the coming weeks.

It is also intended to hold a meeting of all the priests of the diocese over three days in Killarney in October.

While the issue of the shortage of priests will be discussed at this meeting, there will also be a focus on training of lecteurs and other lay people who help within the Church.